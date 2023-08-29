Best Arms in Armored Core 6 (AC6)

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Building the perfect mech in Armored Core 6 can take some time. With a ton of tweaking and adjustments, you will eventually create the mech designed for the playstyle you’re going for. There are a ton of arms in the game, and each has stats to help with AP, Arms Load Limit, Firearm Specialization, and more! Here are the best arms in Armored Core 6.

What Are the Best Arms in Armored Core 6?

Depending on whether you’re looking to create a tanky mech or lightweight and agile, we have the proper arms for you. Below you will find the three best arms in Armored Core 6 due to the stats they provide.

DF-AR-08 TIAN-QIANG

Arms Loads Limit is an essential stat in Armored Core 6, where it affects how much weight your arms can hold before it affects how well your mech tracks and aims at enemy targets. The DF-AR-08 TIAN-QIANG is one of the best to help with this stat, as it has one of the highest arm load limits available in the game. This will allow you to hold onto heavier weapons, increasing the damage output your mech does. Additionally, it has a solid AP of 2480, helping with survivability.

NACHTREIHER/46E

Firearm Specialization is a stat often overlooked by players but is also one of the most important. This particular stat increases weapon tracking, meaning the higher it is, the better you will be at landing shots on your opponents. The NACHTREIHER/46E has a Firearm Specialization of 160, one of the highest available to players. Equipping these arms will allow your missiles to track better, increase your lock on to targets quickly, and improve overall aiming. Outside, it has a solid AP of 1860 and an Arms Load Limit of 12730.

DF-AR-09 TIAN LAO

The DF-AR-09 TIAN LAO arms are the ones to choose if you’re going a tanky and heavyweight route. With a whopping 3070 AP, attaching this on tank legs and a strong core will have you way over 10,000 AP and even close to hitting 20,000. This is my go-to for arms, and I have found that I can withstand even the deadliest attacks due to the high AP stat protecting me. Armored Core 6 is a challenging game, so if you’re having trouble, throw these bad boys on for an easier experience.

