Best Legs in Armored Core 6 (AC6)

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Legs are arguably the most critical part in Armored Core 6, as they can completely change how your mech moves. There are four types of legs: Bipedal, Tetrapod, Tank, and Reverse Joint. This guide will cover the best legs in Armored Core 6 for each of the four categories.

What Are the Best Legs in Armored Core 6?

Before we get into the best legs in Armored Core 6, let’s review the difference in playstyles for each leg type. Check them out below and decide which is the best fit for you.

Bipedal – Basic legs with a decent load limit. These legs provide a balanced playstyle and are great for players looking for the most straightforward experience.

– Basic legs with a decent load limit. These legs provide a balanced playstyle and are great for players looking for the most straightforward experience. Tetrapod – Good load limits. These legs can hover in the air for long periods, making them excellent at aerial combat.

– Good load limits. These legs can hover in the air for long periods, making them excellent at aerial combat. Tank – Highest load limit. Tanks can deal the most damage at the cost of less mobility. These legs are great for those looking to always stick to the ground.

– Highest load limit. Tanks can deal the most damage at the cost of less mobility. These legs are great for those looking to always stick to the ground. Reverse Joint – Lightest load limit. These legs have the highest mobility and speed compared to the others, as they can jump for considerable distances. Great for players who are looking for a fast-paced playstyle.

Bipedal – DF-LG-08 TIAN-QIANG

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The TIAN QIANG is the best Bipedal option in Armored Core 6. Offering a whopping 4200 AP towards your mech’s health is an excellent option for players who want to increase survivability without taking the tank route. Additionally, Attitude Stability is high at 825, making your mech harder to stagger keeping you moving more during combat.

Tetrapod – LG-033M-VERRILL

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you’re going the Tetrapod route to hover in the air and focus on aerial combat consistently, the LG-033M-VERRILL will be your best bet. These legs check all the boxes by providing a high AP amount of 6850, an Attitude Stability of 1413, and a non-unreasonably high Load Limit. Considering the Load Limit is pretty good, you can add heavier and stronger parts for Core, Arms, and weapons!

Related: Best OS Tuning Options in Armored Core 6 (AC6)

Tank – LG-022T BORNEMISSZA

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

I have discovered only a few tank options so far in Armored Core 6, but if I had to pick right now, it would be the BORNEMISSZA. This tank part looks straight out of the military and offers some of the highest AP in the game — over 10,000. On top of that, your enemies will need to use the strongest attacks to stagger you, considering Attitude Stability is at 1630. If you plan on sticking to the ground for a tank build, you can’t go wrong with these tank legs.

Reverse Joint – RG-2000 SPRING CHICKEN

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Reverse Joints are perfect for covering long distances when dodging, and the Spring Chicken is the best out of the bunch. As the name implies, you will cover the most ground with the highest speed when you equip these bad boys as your legs. AP is alright, with it being at 4080, but it has the speed to avoid some of the game’s quickest attacks. Equip these for bullet-hell fights, for example, against Balteus.

Now that you know which legs are best for each type in Armored Core 6, it’s time to pair them with the best melee weapons in the game. I don’t recommend adding a melee weapon to a tank or tetrapod build, but they can be instrumental when going the bipedal or reverse joint route.

- This article was updated on August 28th, 2023