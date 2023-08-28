Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Melee weapons can be a great tool in Armored Core 6 that can specifically help with staggering enemies. With many options in the game, knowing which to add to your build can be confusing. There’s a melee weapon for each build type, but some are in a league of their own and deal incredible damage while quickly staggering opponents. Here are the best melee weapons in Armored Core 6.

What Are the Best Melee Weapons in Armored Core 6?

The best way to use a melee weapon in Armored Core 6 is by using an Assault Boost toward your opponent and then striking when the opportunity presents itself. The melee weapons in this guide offer the highest damage output, are the quickest to use, and are the best for staggering challenging enemies.

Pile Bunker – PB-033M ASHMEAD

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Many players will sleep on the Pile Bunker, but this is one of the best melee weapons in Armored Core 6. With a whopping 1688 base damage, the Pile Bunker is a mix between physical damage and explosive. While it can be difficult to land hits with this weapon due to needing to be very close to enemies, once a hit lands, it decimates anyone. Investing chips into the melee weapons OST will push this weapon further, so focus on that when completing the Arena Mode.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Pulse Blade – HI-32: BU-TT/A

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Pulse Blade is one of the starter weapons in Armored Core 6, and it’s a melee weapon that can help you through the entire game. Considering it’s a Pulse weapon, this means you’ll be able to destroy enemy shields at a much faster rate. The Pulse Blade is quick and allows the player to strike twice back to back, with each hit doing 963 damage. Staggering an enemy and then Assault Boosting toward them to close the gap for two strikes of this melee weapon is the best way to utilize it, so make sure you have a lightweight build focused on speed.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Laser Blade – Vvc-770LB

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Laser Blade is similar to the Pulse Blade, except it only strikes once before having to reload. Still, players can charge the Laser Blade before releasing it for a more potent attack and an increased range that can wipe out a group of enemies. Base damage is at 1630, one of the highest for Melee weapons, making it a top choice for those who enjoy having a sword in their build.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Plasma Thrower – 44-143 HMMR

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Plasma Thrower is hands down the coolest melee weapon in Armored Core 6. Resembling a whip, you can deal a whopping 1381 base damage and raise this number when you charge it up. Additionally, when you charge the Plasma Thrower before using it, you release mines that scatter throughout the area. Lastly, the weapon is light, making it simple to equip without being overweight.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Stun Baton – VP-67EB

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Stun Baton has the weakest damage output out of all the melee weapons in Armored Core 6, reaching only 229. However, it’s the fastest, can be used for three strikes before reloads, and releases an electric charge. The electric charge makes the Stun Baton shine as it can help immobilize enemies and increase stagger bars very quickly. Combining the Stun Baton with the right weapon (I recommend a Shotgun) will have your mech staggering even the most challenging enemies.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Now that you know which melee weapons are the best in Armored Core 6, you can create some fantastic builds. Once you have your build set up, know which OST options are best to upgrade your mech in the strongest way possible.

- This article was updated on August 28th, 2023