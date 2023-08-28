Best Torsos in Armored Core 6 (AC6)

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

To survive the challenging boss fights of Armored Core 6, you will want to have the strongest build while not becoming overweight. All parts of the game offer specific stats, but Torsos can make the most significant difference when it comes to defense and getting staggered. This guide will discuss the best Torsos in Armored Core 6 to perfect your build and prepare it for any challenge.

What Are the Best Torsos in Armored Core 6?

Deciding on a Torso (core) can be heavily influenced by which type of playstyle you’re going for in Armored Core 6. If you want a tankier build, pick a torso on the larger side that provides more AP. Or maybe you want a lighter-weight build focused on agility; then you would pick a smaller torso that helps with boost speed. Either way, you’ll find the best torso for your situation below.

Nachtreiher/40E

If you’re planning on creating a mech that focuses on high boost speed and agility, you’re going to want to go with a torso that is light in weight. The Nachtreiher/40E is one of the lightest parts in the game, allowing you to have more leeway when adding other parts to your mech. Additionally, this torso will give you 318 in Boost Speed, one of the highest available in the game. This means you can accelerate faster toward your opponent, making it perfect for pairing with a top melee weapon.

VE-40A

The VE-40A is a heavyweight core part that can significantly increase your overall mech AP, as it provides 4320. Attitude Stability also looks nice for it, providing 521, but that comes at the cost of being one of the heaviest options for a torso. This heavyweight part means you’ll be limited in other areas of your mech, but this is a top choice for those looking to go either tank or tetrapod legs, considering they can handle more weight.

DF-BD-08 Tian-Qiang

The Tian Qiang torso is the best of both worlds, providing high AP and high Attitude Stability. Specifically, when looking at Attitude Stability, resting at 629, it has one of the highest in the game for that stat, meaning it is perfect for preventing getting staggered. When you’re staggered, you leave yourself susceptible to more oncoming attacks, and you’ll take more damage. This core helps counter that, helping to keep you active and moving more in combat.

