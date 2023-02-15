One of the most complex weapons in Wild Hearts is none other than the Bow. While there is only one Bow in the game, there are different variants as you move along the skill tree that offers enhancements and different movesets. Like most people, you will want to know which early game variant of the Bow is the best and which way in the skill tree you should progress. The answer is that it depends on where you plan on going for your endgame. This guide will walk you through our recommendations for the best bows for beginners in Wild Hearts.

Which Early Game Bow Should You Choose in Wild Hearts?

We will keep this guide focused on the first three variants available for those who want to use the Bow, the Edgestone Bow, First Bloom Bow, and Edgstone Bow 2. These are the first bows you can unlock when you get into the skill tree, and while they are all similar regarding damage output, there is one that will be a better choice due to the Kemono you will mostly face through the main story.

The skill tree works like this when it comes to the Bow, if you select the Edgestone Bow, you gain access to water damage further down; if you select First Bloom Bow, you will get closer to unlocking Earth damage; and if you choose Edgestone 2, you will get closer to fire damage. It is highly recommended that you select the Edgestone on the left side of the skill tree. This is because this will open slots towards the side that offer a bow with water damage, such as the Freshet Bow which will be especially helpful against the tough Lavaback you will need to face. This fight is where element and attribute damage is at its utmost importance, so it is wise to be prepared.

Remember that you can create three different Bows at the forge and select all three starter bows, but this will require fast traveling to gather quite a few resources. This could come in handy if you plan on sticking with the Bow your entire playthrough. You will likely need a Bow that increases the damage for each element, such as water, fire, wind, and earth, so unlocking every pathway could be helpful. It is recommended, but not mandatory, that you switch between Bows and other weapons, considering some Kemono are weaker against Slash and Pummel weapons, Katana for the former, and Great Maul for the latter.

Wild Hearts will release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on February 17, 2023.

- This article was updated on February 15th, 2023