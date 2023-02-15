How to Fast Travel in Wild Hearts

If you have to travel across a large map as you do in Wild Hearts, having access to fast travel points can save you a lot of walking. However, regardless of how invested you are in the hunting lifestyle and whether or not you’re searching for certain materials along the way, time spent moving across a map can be precious hunting moments wasted, which isn’t ideal when you have a giant monster on your tail. Luckily, numerous fast travel routes are available throughout the game to save your energy for those precious moments when you need to face off with the opposition. So, read on to find out everything you need about fast travel.

Can You Fast Travel in Wild Hearts?

Once you’ve completed the games tutorial stage, you’ll instantly have access to fast travel, which is excellent news given the amount of ground you’re expected to cover. Fast travel is done through camps and tents on the map, which will be tagged with a TRAVEL label and button underneath their location title. Although you start with a tent on the edge of the map, as you stray further from home, you’ll want to pitch along the way to make moving easier. You can set up camps once you’ve unblocked a Dragon pit, and it’ll act as your safe space from any oncoming attacks, so it’s an ideal place to run to if you find yourself stuck against a fierce enemy.

Once you’ve set up a home base, fast traveling will immediately teleport you back to your camp and a space where you cannot fall victim to any attack. If you die in battle, these camps will also become your respawn point, so you’re bound to spend a little time there. However, they’re the most efficient way to quickly travel across the map as you set up more camps without wasting time walking, so you can jump back to the grind the moment you spawn.

Wild Hearts will release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on February 16, 2023.

- This article was updated on February 15th, 2023