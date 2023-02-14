Best Wild Hearts PC Performance Settings

Wild Hearts is nearing its release, allowing players to experience a mashup of genres like never before. Players will use special buildings and tools to battle against fearsome monsters, wielding the power of technology against the forces of nature. The game will release on many different platforms, but PC might be one place where players run into some difficulty. This title has some harrowing requirements for minimum settings, especially for those having problems running other modern Triple-A releases. Anyone without a console will want to know the best Wild Hearts settings to maximize PC performance as well as what they’ll need to get the game running in the first place.

Minimum Requirements and the Best Performance Settings for Wild Hearts on PC

The minimum requirements for Wild Hearts can be found on the game’s page on EA’s website alongside some extra recommendations on the game’s Steam store page. Players will need at least 80 GBs of space to download the game. Windows 10 and DirectX 12 are also required, though the game should also run fairly well on Windows 11. As Wild Hearts is an EA title, it will also require the installation of EA’s own application to run. Expect to go through some extra downloads if you get this title through Steam or Epic!

The minimum hardware requirements for Wild Hearts include:

Intel Core i5 8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600 (or equivalent processor)

12 GB RAM

GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB VRAM) or Radeon RX 5500 XT (8GB VRAM)

Luckily, there are some features players can change to maximize performance while retaining good graphical fidelity. Notably, Upscaling is an option that players can use to squeeze out some extra visual quality at lower resolutions. Players can also choose to unlock their FPS, which can be helpful for those with high refresh rate monitors, but anyone experiencing stuttering should consider doing the opposite and lowering the cap to keep gameplay stable. Any changes to resolution must be done on the title screen, so keep this in mind before you start fine-tuning these settings.

There are also many different options for the game’s graphics, including model detail and global illumination. These can be changed on-the-fly, so feel free to experiment! Start by lowering these settings to their minimum level and slowly raising them until you find a good balance. You might want better model and texture quality more than you might want Depth of Field or Global Illumination, for example. If the game isn’t pretty, you might not see an attack coming your way. But if the game isn’t running smoothly, you might not get the chance to avoid it! Focus on making your game run as smoothly as possible before going to tackle the numerous monsters of Wild Hearts.

Wild Hearts will release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on February 16, 2023.

- This article was updated on February 14th, 2023