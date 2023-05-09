Best Build for Each Class in Wartales

Image: Shiro Games

Wartales has a lot of customization when it comes to creating a build. Considering there are a lot of different routes the player can take, the build may turn out to be terrible or amazing. This guide is designed to help you lean toward the right direction for choosing skills and equipment for every class as you level up in Wartales to create an unstoppable army.

Top Builds for Every Class in Wartales

As you level up in Wartales, you can choose one skill out of a select amount. Below are the best skills you should choose, corresponding with the level they will become available for each class. Also, you will find my recommendation for the best equipment, including a weapon and chest plate.

The Best Warrior Build – Berserker

Image: Shiro Games / Edited: Attack of the Fanboy

The Warrior is a great tank that can sustain a ton of hits and be able to survive even the toughest challenges. The skills and equipment below are designed to bring the Warrior to its maximum potential by increasing damage output and defense. Here is the best Warrior build in Wartales.

Best Skills for Warrior

Rampage (level 2) – Deals 3 times more 23-35 damage to the target. Critical hit gains fury.

alorous Duel (level 3) – Every time this unit engages in combat, you gain one valor point. Recklessness (level 5) – The first skill used in each fight deals 100% extra damage.

Battle Cry (level 8) – The unit and all allies in the area gain Brutality for 2 rounds. Damage increased by 30%.

Best Equipment for Warrior

Splinter (level 7)

Outlaw’s Hauberk (level 7)

The Best Spearman Build – Pikeman

Image: Shiro Games / Edited: Attack of the Fanboy

The Spearman brings a lot of support buffs to the table, making him the best ally in your squad. The Spearman does this by increasing their teammate’s attack power and having them hit harder. Here is the best Spearman build in Wartales.

Best Skills for Spearman

Valorous Support (level 2) – Every time this unit ends their turn next to an ally and is not engaged in combat, you gain one valor point.

Spear Wall (level 3) – Targets a specific area. When an enemy enters the area, performs 1 attack of opportunity and stops them in their tracks. Cannot be used if this unit is engaged in combat.

Team Spirit (level 5) – While next to an ally, this unit has Brutality. Units in brutality deal increased damage of 30%.

Preparedness (level 8) – If this unit ends their turn while not engaged in combat, they gain Fury.

Best Equipment for Spearman

Legion Guisarme (level 8)

Outlaw’s Hauberk (level 8)

The Best Swordsman Build – Fighter

Image: Shiro Games/ Edited: Attack of the Fanboy

The Swordsman is the best tank in the game, and it shows through the skills available to him. With an unreal amount of damage, the Swordsman will be your go-to against challenging foes and formidable boss fights. Here are the best skills and equipment for the Swordsman to create a top-notch build.

Best Skills for Swordsman

Destabilising Strike (level 2) – Deal 44-54 damage to the target and applies Destabilisation for 2 rounds. Destabilization reduces guard to 0 on the enemy.

Valorous Duel (level 3) – Every time this unit engages in combat, you gain one valor point.

Daring (level 5) – As long as a Bonus is active on this unit, their attacks apply Weakening for 1 round. Weakening reduces damage of target by 50%.

Hardcore Training (level 8) – This unit is immune to Bleeding, Poison, and Burning.

Best Equipment for Swordsman

Ulitberht of the Eye Sword (level 7)

Paladin’s Battleplate (level 8)

Bandit Shield (level 7)

The Best Ranger Build – Assassin

Image: Shiro Games/ Edited: Attack of the Fanboy

The Ranger has the best mobility in the game, making it a great option to cover a lot of ground and help with crowd control. It also helps that they can deal a ton of damage from a distance while protecting their health bar due to the ground needing to be covered by the enemy. Here is the best Ranger build in Wartales.

Best Skills for Ranger

Valorous Victory (level 2) – Every time this unit kills an enemy, you gain 1 valor point.

Right Between the Eyes (level 3) – Inflicts 53-70 damage and applies Bleeding. If the target is already bleeding, the damage is doubled.

Knife Throw (level 5) – After using a skill, deals 22 damage to the closest enemy within 4 metres.

Cold Blooded (level 8) – Damage of attacks from behind increased by 20%.

Best Equipment for Ranger

Ringleader’s Dagger (level 8)

Outlaw’s Valuable Tunic (level 7)

The Best Archer Build – Infantryman

Image: Shiro Games / Edited: Attack of the Fanboy

The Archer is similar to the Ranger, but its primary focus is dealing damage from great ranges. The Archer can apply burst or AOE damage — making it a force to be reckoned with. Use the skills and equipment below to create the best Archer build.

Best Skills for Archer

Valorous Support (level 2) – Every time this unit ends their turn next to an ally and is not engaged in combat, you gain one valor point.

Barrage (level 3) – Targets a specific area. Performs an attack of opportunity against the 3 first enemies crossing the area.

Precision (level 5) – Every 2 attacks, applies Vulnerability. Vulnerability will create an automatic critical hit on an oppenent during the next move.

Thrill of the Hunt (level 8) – Each attack executed at a distance of more than 8 meters grants 1 Rage.

Best Equipment for Archer

War Bow (level 7)

Hunter’s Cloak (level 7)

The Best Brute Build – Smasher

Image: Shiro Games / Edited: Attack of the Fanboy

The Brute is a strong tank that could be your main damage focus for the entire team. Providing severe damage over time and excellent AOE damage, Brute is a must to deal with enemies with more health bars than usual. Here is the best Brute build in Wartales.

Best Skills for Brute

Poisoned Impact (level 2) – Deals 33 damage to all the units in the area. Applies 2 Poisons to bleeding units.

Valorous Chain (level 3) – Every time an attack hits several enemies, you gain 1 valor point.

Cruelty (level 5) – Damage and Critical Hit increased by 20% against units with at least one debuff.

Guard Breaker (level 8) – Attacks dealt ignore 50% of the enemy’s Guard.

Best Equipment for Brute

Legion Two-Handed Hammer (level 7)

Outlaw’s Hauberk Armour (level 9)

