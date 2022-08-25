Best Call of Duty Vanguard EX1 Build | Attachments, Perks, and Class Setup

As a way to bring the end of an era with Warzone and with it, Vanguard, the team at Sledgehammer brought back a weapon that does not fit the World War II vibe. It is a callback to a previous CoD title. The EX1, originally the EM1 from Advanced Warfare is in the game, and it can tear people a new one even without attachments. Of course with all the different things you can put on it, there can still be the best build for the EX1 in Call of Duty Vanguard. Here’s what you’ll need.

Best EX1 Build in Call of Duty Vanguard

You should equip the following attachments to the EX1 to get the most out of it. Though, it should be noted that you won’t even be able to get this weapon until you’re rank 15 in this season’s battle pass.

Muzzle: TLL Disk Trim

TLL Disk Trim Barrel: SD Instant Grat

SD Instant Grat Optic: Optional

Optional Stock: Removed Stock

Removed Stock Underbarrel: Ion Hand Stop

Ion Hand Stop Magazine: DIM X-Circuit Battery

DIM X-Circuit Battery Rear Grip: Stippled Grip

Stippled Grip Proficiency: Fleet

Fleet Kit: On-Hand

Weirdly enough, even though this weapon is classified as an Assault Rifle, you can alter it quite a bit with the barrel attachment. If you’re more of a DMR player or sniper player, you may have a better time using the proper attachments for it. However, since this is going to be an AR build, it’ll stick to the weapon type as such.

You may notice that this build mostly focuses on mobility and stability with the gun. Yes, it’s an AR, but it feels heavy which is its main drawback. It packs a punch so much so that it might be a bit too overtuned, so we’re trying to negate that as much as possible. Reload speed isn’t addressed since it’s something you should do whilst taking cover.

It’ll also take some time to get those attachments, so don’t worry if you can’t replicate this build right from the get-go. You’ll eventually get there.

