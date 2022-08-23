The Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 5 array of weapons is eclectic and memorable, with some being particularly distinctive or even iconic. One of the signature weapons featured in this season of content is the EX1, a version of the EM1 featured in Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare. It is based on the powerful energy weapon designed by the PMC known as Atlas Corporation and is Raul Menendez’s signature weapon in this case. Obtaining it is not hard, but it is important to know where to look if you want this awesome laser rifle. Read on for our guide on How to Unlock the EX1 in Warzone & Vanguard!

You can unlock the EX1 through the Call of Duty: Warzone Battle Pass, unlocking the weapon at Tier 15. This should grant you access to the use of the weapon in either Vanguard or Warzone, so get grinding on the battlefield, and you’ll receive this weapon in no time. The best part about a weapon like this is that you can customize it in several ways for added effectiveness, such as the Heat Muzzle for extra charge capacity, or turn it into a range of different types of weapons such as a shotgun or sniper rifle. It’s a fascinating, malleable weapon that will surely catch the eye of your average player.

While the EX1 serves as the signature weapon for Menendez, you’ll see other signature weapons as well. Khaled Al-Asad has the RA 225, Gabriel T. Rorke has the Lienna 57, and He “Seraph” Zhen-Zhen has the BP50. While Al-Asad will have a similar position on the Battle Pass as Menendez, the other two have yet to show when their weapons will be unlockable after the midseason update for Last Stand in Warzone and Vanguard.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is available now and playable for all of the following platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.