Call of Duty: Vanguard is entering its final season, and it signals the end of a troubling, yet still successful, era for the franchise. While the game was initially released to lukewarm reception from critics and fans, its steadfast players have continued to enjoy the content while they wait for the newest COD to take center stage. Vanguard will wrap with an explosive final season led by some key franchise villains from the past. Read on for our coverage of Call of Duty Vanguard Season 5 | Release Date, Patch Notes, Zombies, and More!

Call of Duty Vanguard Season 5 | Release Date, Patch Notes

Call of Duty Vanguard Season 5 will launch on August 24, 2022, and will be titled ‘Last Stand’ as the fitting title for the finale. In this latest season of content, you’ll gain access to 2 new maps, ‘Beheaded’ and ‘Fortress’ along with plenty of other content for the multiplayer mode. Along with this includes a whole host of weapons, collaboration content such as with The Umbrella Academy, and playable operators including Raul Menendez, the antagonist of Black Ops II. Naturally, Warzone will also gain an update from this upcoming season, with the limited mode “Operation: Last Call”, similar to Search and Destroy, taking place on the Caldera map.

The content rolls out after a patch to Vanguard at 9 AM PT, August 23, followed by the Warzone update at 9 AM PT, August 24. As for patch notes, Raven Software will release them closer to the day of the release, so stay tuned for more details, and we will update them here accordingly.

Call of Duty Vanguard Season 5 | Zombies, and More!

This season will also include the conclusive Vanguard Zombies story, with round-based zombies action, called “The Archon” with lots to entice fans of this mode. It features a continuation of the Dark Aether story, adds new side quests, and builds toward a showdown with Kortifex the Deathless. If you’ve been playing Zombies since World at War, you’ll want to check this one out for sure.

Beyond these notes, here is a full list of updates for Season 5 of Vanguard:

New Operators

Raul Menendez

Khaled Al-Asad

He ‘Seraph’ Zhen-Zhen

Gabriel Rorke

Weapons

EX1

Valois Revolver

RA 225

BP50

Lienna 57

Bundles

Horsemen of the Apocalypse: Death

Horsemen of the Apocalypse: Pestilence

The Umbrella Academy: Cha-Cha Bundle

The Umbrella Academy: Hazel Bundle

Call of Duty: Warzone

Operation: Last Call Mode

Heroes vs. Villains Community Event

Caldera Peak POI Update

Rebirth Island Resurgence Supreme Mode

Doomsday Station (Caldera Only)

Personal Supply Box feature

Supply Box UAV Killstreak feature

Rage Serum feature

Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies

The Archon – New quests, narrative, and a boss fight.

This concludes our coverage of Call of Duty Vanguard Season 5 | Release Date, Patch Notes, Zombies, and More! Be sure to check out our guides on the game!

Call of Duty: Vanguard was released on November 5, 2021, for PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Series X|S.