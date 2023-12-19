Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In this article, we’ll explore the best cars in Drift Hunters, from the nimble Nissan 370Z to the luxurious Porsche 911. Let’s dive into the details that make these cars stand out on the track.

The Top 8 Cars in Drift Hunters

Nissan 370Z

Due to its noticeable power and torque to the rear wheels, this car performs quite well in drift competitions. It’s a relatively light car with good handling. Although it’s not in the top 3, it performs quite well in drifting.

Nissan Skyline

This car’s layout is beneficial to drifting due to its weight distribution thanks to a front engine and a rear-wheel drive. Its engine is powerful and has great handling, making it a somewhat reliable choice. There are better cars, but this is not a bad one.

Lexus GS

The real-life Lexus GS has a 2JZ-GE, which has a lot of potential for tuning. It’s a decent car, and it’s overall reliable, but it offers more style than anything else when compared to cars better suited for drifting. Even though it doesn’t have many specific advantages for Drift Hunters, it’s still one of the best cars in the game.

Dodge Challenger

The distribution of this car’s weight, powerful engine, and torque to the rear wheels make it a good drift car after some modifications, despite being a bit nose-heavy. Although it’s not a car everyone will do well with, it’s a solid choice for Drift Hunters.

Ford Mustang

With a rear-end layout, a long wheelbase, and a powerful engine, the Ford Mustang manages to evenly distribute its weight on both ends, granting the driver a lot of control over the car. In addition to these features, the Ford Mustang is one of the most reliable cars, making it an excellent choice for drifting.

BMW 4 Series

This is the third most expensive car in the game. It’s fast and reliable, but it’s so much more. The BMW 4 series also has a rear-wheel drive layout and is suitable for modifications that can make this car one of the best for drifting.

Nissan GT-R

The Nissan GT-R is the second most expensive car in the game. It has a powerful engine and all-wheel drive, making it excellent for drifting, especially when modified. If you want a reliable car that can be tuned to your needs, you can’t go wrong with the Nissan GT-R.

Porsche 911

The Porsche 911 is the most expensive car in the game. In the real world, the Porsche 911’s engine is positioned at the rear, meaning that 50% to 70% of the car’s weight is on the rear wheels, providing more mechanical grip.

- This article was updated on December 19th, 2023