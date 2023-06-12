Best Diablo 4 Druid Leveling Build

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Players can turn the Druid from Diablo 4 into a devastating tank build. The goal of a Druid is to deal serious damage while also being able to survive waves of powerful attacks through its defense. This guide will cover the best Druid build through levels 1 through 50 before hitting the Paragon Board.

Best Leveling Build for Druid in Diablo 4

The order of these skills will give you the quickest headstart toward dealing with elite enemies and challenging bosses (like Astaroth, for example.) Below you will find the best Druid leveling build in Diablo 4, and players can make this build even stronger by equipping legendary armor and weapons. Landslide can be switched out for another Core Skill if you don’t like its playstyle.

Level 1: Storm Strike

Level 2: Storm Strike Level 2

Level 3: Storm Strike Level 3

Level 4: Enhanced Storm Strike

Level 5: Fierce Storm Strike

Level 6: Storm Strike Level 4

Level 7: Cyclone Armor

Level 8: Blood Howl

Level 9: Enhanced Blood Howl

Level 10: Enhanced Cyclone Armor

Level 11: Preserving Cyclone Armor

Level 12: Poison Creeper

Level 13: Wolves

Level 14: Landslide

Level 15: Enhanced Poison Creeper

Level 16: Enhanced Wolf Pack

Level 17: Brutal Poison Creeper

Level 18: Enhance Landslide

Level 19: Brutal Wolf Pack

Level 20: Passive Skill for Landslide

Level 21: Call of the Wild

Level 22: Call of the Wild Level 2

Level 23: Call of the Wild Level 3

Level 24: Predatory Instinct

Level 25: Predatory Instinct

Level 26: Predatory Instinct

Level 27: Preserving Blood Howl

Level 28: Wolves Level 2

Level 29: Wolves Level 3

Level 30: Ursine Strength

Level 31: Poison Creeper Level 2

Level 32: Poison Creeper Level 3

Level 33: Poison Creeper Level 4

Level 34: Poison Creeper Level 5

Level 35: Wolves Level 4

Level 36: Wolves Level 5

Level 37: Cyclone Armor Level 2

Level 38: Cyclone Armor Level 3

Level 39: Blood Howl Level 2

Level 40: Blood Howl Level 3

Level 41: Blood Howl Level 4

Level 42: Blood Howl Level 5

Level 43: Cyclone Armor Level 4

Level 44: Cyclone Armor Level 5

Level 45: Storm Strike Level 5

Level 46: Digitigrade Gait

Level 47: Digitigrade Gait Level 2

Level 48: Digitigrade Gait Level 3

Level 49: Ancestral Fortitude

Level 50: Ancestral Fortitude Level 2

Paragon Board for Druid Build

After you reach level 50, it is time for the Paragon Board. The Paragon is different, considering instead of gaining a skill point after every level — you instead get four Paragon points per level that can be applied towards stats such as intelligence, willpower, strength, etc. As you move up on the board, you can unlock glyph sockets that buff your skills.

While it will take some time to get to the available slots, we recommend aiming for Constricting Tendrils and Lust for Carnage Paragon slots. Lucky Hit will give a 15% chance to entangle enemies with vines through Nature Magic, and Lust for Carnage restores 2 Spirit with Critical Strikes with Werewolf Skills.

