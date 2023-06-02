How to Beat Astaroth in Diablo 4

Image: Blizzard Entertainment / Attack of the Fanboy

In Diablo 4, Astaroth is the final boss of Act 2 and the most brutal demon you will have encountered so far. Whether you’re struggling to defeat Astaroth or brave enough to play in Hardcore mode and need to prepare, we’ve got you covered. This guide contains everything you need to know to defeat Astraroth and conclude Act 2 in Diablo 4.

Astaroth Boss Strategies in Diablo 4, Act 2

Firstly, like all campaign content, Astaroth’s Level scales to your own. By now, you should have some decent gear from Act 2’s previous quests, so he shouldn’t pose too much of a challenge once you’ve learned his attack patterns.

Astaroth’s primary attack consists of his hound mount breathing fire from each of its heads. He won’t move until his dog has finished projectile vomiting, so position yourself behind him to land some safe and easy blows.

Keeping yourself behind Astaroth is the key to the entire fight. He will hit you with a sweeping slash of his blade when in front but is completely vulnerable from the back. Use your Evade(s) and movement abilities carefully to position yourself while dodging his attacks.

As a Rogue, I used my Dash ability regularly to place myself behind and as far away from the boss as possible. Diablo 4’s ranged classes definitely have the advantage in this fight, which is usually the case.

Astaroth Phases

Astaroth’s puppy will have a case of the zoomies throughout the encounter, sprinting to a new area of Cerrigar after taking enough damage. Take this time to gather any Health Potions on the ground and heal yourself before running after him.

Besides introducing a few weak enemies and the pleasant backdrop of villagers burning alive, the fight doesn’t change between each “phase.” Once you’ve depleted his health bar, Astaroth is dead for good. As far as demons go, anyway.

If Astaroth poses too much of a challenge, don’t hesitate to change your World Tier. Diablo 4’s difficulty can be adjusted anytime without losing progress. Bringing a friend along is also a great idea, considering he can’t attack both of you simultaneously.

After a devastating cutscene involving Donan, Act 2 concludes with the sultry voice of Lorath. From here, you can move on to Act 3 from your Quest Journal. If you’re a rebel and decided to complete Act 3 before Act 2, you can move on to Act 4 and finally get your very own mount.

This guide was written while playing Diablo 4 ver 0.10.0 on PC.

- This article was updated on June 1st, 2023