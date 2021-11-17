The best drift cars in Forza Horizon 5 can be an interesting adventure in order to find. The game has now been officially been released and car enthusiasts have been making their way to the world which Forza Horizon 5 offers in all of its glorious detail. From the shimmering sands to the glistening mountaintops, there is something for everyone in the latest instalment. Notably, players will be wanting to research and get their well-driven hands on the best cars in the game for drifting around the streets like in Tokyo. This guide will take you over some of the best drift cars in Forza Horizon 5 which you will be able to take note of and decide upon which ones you most want to work towards getting in the game. Without further ado, get your engine revving, it’s time to start your racing journey.

Forza Horizon 5 Drift Cars Explained

There are a vast array of drift cars in the experience and before you can start deciding what ones you most want to race and utilize, you will first have to make a choice of what archetype of car you would like.

A drift car will usually have steady handling capability with great offroad benefits to closely match. Fast speed and acceleration are also of course always beneficial to have. Furthermore, making sure that the car has drift tires is one of the best ways to ensure you get the maximum drifting experience. Every car that you find in this list you will be able to use online as long as the servers are playing fair.

Best Drift Cars in Forza Horizon 5

To start with, the 1997 Nissan #777 240SX is an excellent drift car that can be utilised to get the edge over your opponents in the game with style. The statistics of the car seem to say different but the balance across the board makes it an ideal drifting car when tuned correctly. A handling ranking of 5.3 pairs nicely with the speed sitting at a ranking of 6.7 for players to utilise. You will feel every drift turn as you make your way across the terrain in style with an offroad ranking of 4.0, still enough to make an impact on the track when you are wanting to show your drifting skills to others.

In addition to the Nissan, there is also the choice of choosing the 2006 Dodge #43 Viper SRT10 for making a tasty bite into the competition as you throw your car around the turns in the course. With a speed ranking of 7.4 and handling at a steady rate of 5.4, the car is an excellent balance of speed and drifting capability.

While making your way to the hall of fame in Forza Horizon 5 another drift car that may be of interest to you for choosing is the 2018 Ford #88 Mustang RTR which has a great balance of capabilities similar to the previous choices. Most rankings of this car are held steady around a ranking of 5 with speed being at 6.7 and braking and offroad being around 4.0. There is a lot to enjoy about the drifting experience that this car will allow you to have.

It should be noted that also spending the time to tune the cars you choose will assist you in being the best drifter on the track there is.

Will you be using these drift cars in Forza Horizon 5 this month?

Forza Horizon 5 is available now on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.