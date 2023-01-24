10 Best Duck Pokémon of All Time, Ranked

Image: The Pokémon Company

Pokémon is an interesting series because of the vast array of different types of creatures that exist within it. One type that has always been popular is the Water type, and within that are some fan-favorite Pokémon that just so happen to be ducks. If you’re wondering what the best duck Pokémon are in the series, here’s a ranking of the top ten:

10. Ludicolo

Image: The Pokémon Company

Ludicolo is a Water/Grass type Pokémon introduced in Generation III. It is the final evolution of Lotad. Ludicolo has a green body with yellow spots. It has a red leaf on its head and a white collar with red and blue stripes. It has two blue eyes, a long bill, and four webbed feet.

Ludicolo’s biggest strength is its typing. Grass/Water is an amazing defensive typing that gives Ludicolo a ton of resistance. It is only weak to Flying, Bug, and Fire-type moves. Ludicolo also has access to the powerful STAB move Giga Drain, which allows it to recover a ton of health.

9. Magby

Image: The Pokémon Company

Magby is a Fire type so it’s strong against Grass, Ice, Bug, and Steel types. It is characterized by its bright red body and its single black horn. Magby is also known for being quite stubborn, but when it comes to ducks, that just means they’re determined. This Pokémon can be found near volcanoes.

8. Quaxly

Image: The Pokémon Company

Quaxly is a water-type duck Pokémon that looks like a blue mallard duck. It can use both water and flying-type moves, making it very versatile in battle. Quaxly also has very high base stats, making it very powerful.

7. Ducklett

Image: The Pokémon Company

Ducklett is a water and flying type Pokémon. It looks like a small blue duck with white spots. It has two wing-like appendages on its back, and a tuft of feathers on its head. Ducklett is known for being very calm and gentle. However, it can become aggressive if provoked. Ducklett is found in freshwater areas, such as ponds and lakes. It feeds on insects, which it catches with its beak.

6. Porygon-Z

Image: The Pokémon Company

Porygon-Z is a Normal/Psychic type Pokémon introduced in Generation IV. It is the final form of Porygon and is also known as the “Virtual Pokémon.” Porygon-Z has a red body with blue stripes running down its sides. It has a long neck and a single, red eye that appears to be digital in nature. Its beak is short and blunt, and it has two small wings on its back.

5. Sirfetch’d

Image: The Pokémon Company

This Pokémon is a pure fighting type and was introduced in Generation VIII. Sirfetch’d is the final evolution of Farfetch’d and is a very strong Pokémon. It has the ability Steadfast, which increases its speed when an attack hits it.

4. Farfetch’d

Image: The Pokémon Company

The Farfetch’d is a dual-type Normal/Flying Pokémon introduced in Generation I. It is known as the Wild Duck Pokémon. Farfetch’d is a brown avian Pokémon with a white belly. It has a small, black beak and two long feathers on its head.

Despite its unassuming appearance, Farfetch’d is a surprisingly dangerous Pokémon. It is incredibly quick and agile, making it hard to hit. Farfetch’d also has a very powerful beak, which it uses to great effect in battle.

3. Magmar

Image: The Pokémon Company

Magmar is a Fire-type Pokémon introduced in Generation I. It is known as the Flame Pokémon. Magmar is a bipedal, humanoid Pokémon with an orange body that has black stripes. On its back are two small wings, and it has a long tail ending in an upward-curling tip. Its hands and feet have three claws each, and it has two pointed teeth in its upper jaw. Magmar’s most notable feature is the fire that constantly burns on the tips of its two horns. This Pokémon’s fiery punches scorch opponents.

2. Golduck

Image: The Pokémon Company

Golduck is a Psychic/Water type known for being intelligent and calm. It has a high Special Attack stat, making it good at both offense and defense. Golduck can learn moves like Hypnosis and Confusion, which can help control its opponents.

1. Psyduck

Image: The Pokémon Company

Since its debut in Generation I, Psyduck has been a fan-favorite Pokémon. It’s one of the original three Water-type starters alongside Squirtle and Bulbasaur, and it’s hard to deny that this little yellow duck is pretty adorable. It’s the original form of the powerful Golduck, and it’s the only Pokémon that can learn the move Synchronoise.

- This article was updated on January 24th, 2023