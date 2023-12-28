Best F2P Team Compositions in Honkai Star Rail

Image: miHoYo

Players who don’t spend money on gacha games often struggle to build strong teams. If you’re one of those, this guide will show you the best F2P compositions in Honkai Star Rail.

Honkai Star Rail provides a diverse experience with its team-based battles. Each team is made up of four characters, and there’s a wide range of roles you can assign within a single team. This might be both fascinating and puzzling for beginners. However, some strategies are more effective than others, and certain team compositions can work well even with 4-Star characters.

Best 4-Star F2P Teams in Honkai Star Rail

The team composition will depend on your tactics. Each demands different characters and significantly changes the way you play the game:

Double DPS Team

Image: miHoYo

The first method is by using Dan Heng, which is the best single-target free DPS in the game, and making sure he has some backup with a support character that can deal some damage, a healer, and a tank.

Dan Heng

Welt

Natasha

Fire Trailblazer

There’s another team composition that works similarly but depends on preventing Yanqing from getting hit. To make that happen, you need the right tank and the right support.

Yanqing

Fire Trailblazer

Bronya

Natasha

The Tanky Team

Image: miHoYo

This team is meant to have two characters as a frontline while you use a DPS and a Support to deal damage.

Dan Heng

Bronya or Asta

Fire Trailblazer

March 7th

The Balanced Team

Image: miHoYo

This one will work well for players who dislike riskier strategies. Seele deals decent damage with a buffer, and a healer is just a safety measure in this composition. The tank will be the best free tank as you probably expected.

Seele

Fire Trailblazer

Bronya or Asta

Natasha

There’s a variation of this team in which we use Dan Heng instead of Seele, making it probably the best F2P team composition in the game.

Dan Heng

Asta

Natasha

Fire Trailblazer