Honkai Star Rail Cavity System Module Curio Explained

Curios are key to the best Honkai Star Rail Simulated Universe builds — especially in the Swarm Disaster mode — but some of them can feel like traps. One such example is the Cavity System Model, which completely empties your pockets in exchange for a CRIT DMG boost. This can seemingly lead to some insane damage output, especially if you’ve brought heavy hitters like Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae or Blade. However, is it worth the tradeoff? Cosmic Fragments can make or break your build too, after all.

What Does the Cavity System Model Do?

The Cavity System Model Curio makes you get rid of all of the Cosmic Fragments currently in possession. For every 100 Cosmic Fragments that you lose, your entire team’s CRIT DMG is boosted by 24%. For example, if you gave up 450 Cosmic Fragments, you’d get a staggering 96% increase in CRIT DMG. If you’ve already got a built team, then they’ll hit even harder.

Should You Use the Cavity System Model Curio?

This is one of the best Curios in all of Honkai Star Rail as long as you have a decent amount of Cosmic Fragments saved up. Even the base level 24% increase in CRIT DMG is a huge boost. Of course, if you have less than 100 Cosmic Fragments in your possession when you encounter this Curio, you should pass on it because you won’t get anything from it.

Ultimately, there are very few reasons why you shouldn’t take the Cavity System Model Curio when it appears. Unless you’re really aiming for a certain Blessing upgrade before the final boss of your Simulated Universe run or you really need to save Cosmic Fragments to reroll Blessings and curate your perfect build, the increase to CRIT DMG increase is going to be the better option. Plus, you can always get more Cosmic Fragments.

