Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae DPS Hypercarry Build in Honkai Star Rail: Best Light Cone, Relics, and Team Composition

Dan Heng’s 5-Star form in Honkai Star Rail is called Imbibitor Lunae, and it transforms him into a powerful Imaginary damage dealer on the Destruction Path. While it’s not a far cry from Dan Heng’s original role as a Hunt Path Wind-oriented character, Imbibitor Lunae’s playstyle is radically different and completely changes how you use skill points during combat. Because Imbibitor Lunae requires so many skill points, he’s a great hypercarry unit for your team since you’ll pretty much be forced to select support units for the other three slots.

Best Imbibitor Lunae DPS Build in Honkai Star Rail

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae is one of the strongest DPS characters in all of Honkai Star Rail. He can consume multiple skill points per turn to enhance his attack significantly. To get the most out of him, you’re going to want support units to buff him in the background while he does all the work. That’s the key to this build.

Still, team compositions with Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae are flexible if you don’t want to use his level 3 enhanced basic attack every turn, so you can combine him with DoT characters like Kafka if you want a hybrid team.

Best Imbibitor Lunae Light Cones

Dan Heng’s best Light Cone is, of course, his signature 5-Star Light Cone that is featured alongside his event banner. “Brighter Than the Sun” increases the user’s CRIT Rate by 18% and grants them Dragon’s Call every time they use their basic attack, increasing their ATK by 18% and Energy Restoration Rate by 6%. Basically, it turns the wearer into a killing machine.

Given the two’s history with one another, it’s fitting that Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae’s second-best 5-Star Light Cone is Blade’s signature “The Unreachable Side”. This also increases the user’s CRIT Rate by 18%, but it also increases max HP by 18% as well. In addition, when the user is attacked, their DMG is increased by 24%.

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae is also super F2P friendly since he works great with the free 5-Star “On the Fall of an Aeon” Light Cone that you can get from Herta’s Simulated Universe store. It increases the user’s ATK by 8% when they attack, stacking up to 4 times. On top of that, the user’s DMG is increased by 12% after inflicting Weakness Break.

If you’d rather not use a 5-Star Light Cone with Imbibitor Lunae, then there are two great F2P 4-Star options. The first is Arlan’s “A Secret Vow” which increases the user’s DMG by 20% and increases DMG by an additional 20% if the target has higher HP. On the other hand, Hook’s “The Moles Welcome You” is a great option as well because it grants stacks of Mischievous that increase ATK by 12%.

To recap, here are your best Light Cone options for Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae:

Brighter Than the Sun (5-Star)

The Unreachable Side (5-Star)

On the Fall of an Aeon (5-Star)

A Secret Vow (4-Star)

The Moles Welcome You (4-Star)

Best Imbibitor Lunae Relics

Since Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae is an Imaginary character, it makes sense that his best Relic set is Wastelander of Banditry Desert. The two-piece bonus for this set increases Imaginary DMG by 10% and the four-piece bonus increases CRIT Rate by 10% against debuffed enemies and boosts CRIT DMG by 20% against Imprisoned foes.

You can mix and match this with the Musketeer of Wild Wheat set, which increases ATK by 12% with its two-piece bonus and increases speed and basic ATK damage even further with the four-piece bonus (although the four-piece bonus isn’t recommended for Imbibitor Lunae since Wastelander of Banditry Desert is a better choice).

Best Imbibitor Lunae Planar Ornaments

There’s really only one Planar Ornament set that you want for Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae, and that’s Rutilant Arena. Obtained via Immersion rewards in World 7 of the Simulated Universe, this set increases CRIT Rate by 8% and increases basic ATK and skill DMG by an additional 20% if CRIT Rate reaches 70%. Big numbers, big damage.

If you have a high enough SPD stat, then you could run Space Sealing Station which increases ATK by 12% with an additional 12% bonus if you have higher than 120 SPD. Still, it’s better to build ATK on Imbibitor Lunae, so this set isn’t recommended unless you really want it.

Imbibitor Lunae Stats and Substats

Speaking of stats, you’re going to want to build ATK and CRIT DMG hard for Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae. Remember, he can deal damage multiple times in one turn by consuming skill points so some of those are bound to CRIT. Look for a body piece with a CRIT DMG main stat and then look for ATK% on your boots. Your Planar Ornament sphere should absolutely have Imaginary DMG as its main stat and your Planar rope should have ATK%.

Focusing on CRIT DMG over CRIT Rate is the smartest long-term strategy for Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae. Think of it this way: If you have Imbibitor Lunae’s best Relic set, Wastelander of Banditry Desert plus the Rutilant Arena Planar Ornament set bonus, you’re already looking at a whopping +35% CRIT Rate with Imbibitor Lunae’s Traces leveled. That’s before you factor in a Light Cone too.

To recap, here are the stats your Relics should have for Imbibitor Lunae:

Body: CRIT DMG

CRIT DMG Feet: ATK%

ATK% Sphere: Imaginary DMG

Imaginary DMG Rope: ATK%

ATK% Substats: CRIT, ATK, Break Effect

Best Imbibitor Lunae Team Compositions

Because Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae is a DPS hypercarry who can handle just about anything, he slots well into just about any team composition. If you have some of Honkai Star Rail’s best 5-Star supports, nothing can stand in your way.

Premium Imbibitor Lunae Team

Here’s a premium Imbibitor Lunae team composition that requires some 5-Star characters:

Imbibitor Lunae

Silver Wolf

Luocha

Yukong

Silver Wolf’s debuffs will only make Imbibitor Lunae hit even harder, and Yukong can buff his damage output even harder. Plus, Yukong buffs Imaginary damage across the board, which is nice. Luocha is a great healer who doesn’t need too many skill points, so you can keep blasting enemies with Imbibitor Lunae’s enhanced attacks.

F2P Imbibitor Lunae Team

Here’s a F2P friendly team composition with some easy-to-get 4-Stars:

Imbibitor Lunae

Pela

Tingyun

Natasha

Pela and Tingyun can massively increase Imbibitor Lunae’s damage output. Pela’s ultimate lowers the defense of every enemy on the field, while Tingyun buffs attack damage. It’s a win-win. Also, Tingyun dramatically increases Energy Regeneration for your team, letting Imbibitor Lunae use his ultimate way more often. Natasha can really be replaced with any healer, but she’s a guaranteed 4-Star for everyone so she fits this F2P build.

Another F2P option involves using Asta and Yukong to buff Imbibitor Lunae’s damage output to insane levels:

Imbibitor Lunae

Asta

Yukong

Natasha

With Asta’s ability, your team’s ATK will be boosted as she hits more enemies. A raw damage increase is great to have. Plus, Yukong’s ability will buff Imbibitor Lunae’s stats on top of that and increase his Imaginary damage output because of her Traces. Again, Natasha can really be swapped out with any Abundance or Preservation character, but she’s easy to get.

