How to Bid Farewell to Everyone in Honkai Star Rail | Obsequies Performed Quest Guide

Honkai Star Rail Version 1.3’s new Trailblaze Missions are a brief epilogue to the Xianzhou Luofu arc, and before the Astral Express sets off for new horizons, it’s time to say goodbye to your allies. One of the final quests in Honkai Star Rail Version 1.3 — Obsequies Performed, A Long Road Ahead — features an optional objective that asks you to bid farewell to the people you got to know on Xianzhou. There are plenty of allies in the Xianzhou Luofu, and this guide will show you where to find everyone from Bailu to Fu Xuan.

All Bid Farewell Locations in Honkai Star Rail

There are 10 people that you can bid farewell to before leaving the Xianzhou Luofu in Honkai Star Rail. Each of their locations is listed below.

Character Location Yanqing Located in the Seat of Divine Foresight right next to the quest starting location. Bailu Located in the Exalting Sanctum in the center of the plaza. Qingque Located in the northern section of the Exalting Sanctum to the east of the Synwood Pavilion teleport waypoint. Yukong Located in the Central Starskiff Haven next to the Earthrise Agora teleport waypoint. Sushang Located in the western part of the Central Starskiff Haven near the Sleepless Earl, north of the Starwatcher Avenue teleport waypoint. Fu Xuan Located in the Divination Commission near the Conclave Hall teleport waypoint. Master Gongshu Located in the Artisanship Commission south of the Arcane Moorage teleport waypoint. Xiaoyu Located in the northern part of the Exalting Sanctum northeast of the Synwood Pavillion teleport waypoint. Mean Kids Located in the eastern part of the Exalting Sanctum north of the Spare Time Book Shop Diting Located in the northern part of the Central Starskiff Haven near the Starskiff Jetty teleport waypoint.

Most of these characters are just a short walk away from a teleport waypoint, so you shouldn’t have any difficulty finding them. Make sure to talk to everyone, not just characters that are playable. The hardest of the group to find are the Mean Kids since they’re tucked away in a corner of the Exalting Sanctum that most people don’t visit, but they’re easy to find once you know where to look.

You don’t get any bonus rewards for speaking to your allies before leaving the Luofu, but you do get some additional dialogue. Since we’ve spent so much time on the Xianzhou Luofu since Honkai Star Rail launched, it’s a bittersweet moment. New planets are on the horizon though, and there are plenty of new characters to meet along the way.

Once you’ve wrapped up Version 1.3’s short suite of Trailblaze Missions, you can get to work farming Stellar Jades to pull for Dan Heng’s Imbibitor Lunae form or saving for Fu Xuan’s upcoming banner in the coming weeks. Honkai Star Rail Version 1.3 also has plenty of limited-time events coming up soon, too, so there’s a lot to look forward to.

- This article was updated on August 30th, 2023