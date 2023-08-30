Honkai Star Rail 1.3 Event and Banner Schedule

Image: Hoyoverse

The latest Honkai Star Rail update is finally here, bringing long-awaited 5-Star characters like Dan Heng’s Imbibitor Lunae form and Fu Xuan to the game. Plus, there are plenty of events on the horizon for Honkai Star Rail players that will provide free Stellar Jades (among other rewards) to help them pull for these characters without opening their wallets. This is one of Honkai Star Rail’s biggest updates yet — completely revamping existing systems on top of adding new ones — so there’s a lot to look forward to.

Honkai Star Rail Version 1.3 Overview

This Honkai Star Rail update adds two new 5-Star characters: Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae and Fu Xuan. The Simulated Universe is also getting a permanent new mode, and there are several limited-time events planned for this patch cycle. In addition, the PlayStation 5 version of Honkai Star Rail is finally rolling out in a limited capacity.

Honkai Star Rail 1.3 Banner Schedule

Honkai Star Rail Version 1.3 adds three new characters. Two of them are the featured 5-Stars that you’ve no doubt heard about, but the 4-Star Quantum character Lynx is also joining the roster as well.

Image: Hoyoverse

Imbibitor Lunae

The first phase of Version 1.3 features the Epochal Spectrum Event Warp, which is Imbibitor Lunae’s Banner. This is Dan Heng’s 5-Star form, transforming him into a deadly Imaginary damage dealer on the Path of Destruction.

Alongside Dan Heng, this banner’s boosted 4-Star characters are Yukong, Asta, and March 7th. For the associated Brilliant Fixation banner, Imbibitor Lunae’s signature Light Cone Brighter Than the Sun will be available.

Image: Hoyoverse

Fu Xuan

For the second phase of Honkai Star Rail 1.3, the Foreseen, Foreknown, Foretold banner will be active featuring Fu Xuan as the headlining 5-Star character. She’s a Quantum character on the Preservation Path, making her one of Honkai Star Rail’s newest tanks.

Alongside Fu Xuan, the boosted 4-Star characters on this banner are Hook, Pela, and newcomer Lynx. As always, a Brilliant Fixation Light Cone banner will be active alongside Fu Xuan’s banner with her signature Light Cone She Already Shut Her Eyes.

Image: Hoyoverse

Lynx

Lynx is a brand-new character in Honkai Star Rail, so many players will be pulling on this banner even if they don’t want Fu Xuan. She’s a Quantum Abundance character with helpful healing abilities. She’s also one of the Landau siblings, making her related to Gepard and Serval.

To recap: here are all of the new characters debuting in Honkai Star Rail Version 1.3 and how to get them:

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae (Epochal Spectrum Event Warp — Phase 1)

(Epochal Spectrum Event Warp — Phase 1) Fu Xuan (Forseen, Foreknown, Foretold Event Warp — Phase 2)

(Forseen, Foreknown, Foretold Event Warp — Phase 2) Lynx (Forseen, Foreknown, Foretold Event Warp — Phase 2)

Honkai Star Rail Version 1.3 Features Overview

Image: Hoyoverse

Honkai Star Rail Version 1.3 — like a revamped Simulated Universe and increased Trailblaze Power cap — but there are also plenty of limited-time events coming soon to the game. Here’s an overview of what to expect during this patch cycle.

New Trailblaze Missions

New Companion Missions Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae Lynx March 7th Luka

Increased Trailblaze Power Cap

Reserved Trailblaze Power added

New Stagnant Shadows Added Shape of Abomination (Quantum Ascension Materials) Shape of Puppetry (Imaginary Ascension Materials)



Honkai Star Rail 1.3 Event Schedule

Here are all the events happening during Honkai Star Rail Version 1.3:

Aurum Alley’s Hustle and Bustle

Simulated Universe Swarm Disaster

Space Station Task Force

Come With Me, Take the Journey

Gift of Odyssey

Planar Fissure

Garden of Plenty

The new missions are self-explanatory and are available as soon as you download the update, but the limited-time events are coming later down the line. Here’s the schedule and overview.

Aurum Alley’s Hustle and Bustle

Image: Hoyoverse

The Aurum Alley Hustle and Bustle event starts on Thursday, August 31at 12:00 PM server time and runs for two weeks, ending on Monday, September 178 at 3:59 AM server time. You have to complete the Trailblaze Mission “Obsequies Performed, A Long Road Ahead” (the new story missions added in Version 1.3) in order to participate.

This event takes place in the new Aurum Alley area on the Xianzhou Luofu. You’ll assist with logistics planning in order to plan efficient routes for the stores in the area in order to receive a free Sushang as a reward. There’s also a major choice involved: siding with the IPC or local merchant guilds.

Here’s the full reward list for Aurum Alley’s Hustle and Bustle:

Free Sushang

1,840 Stellar Jades

1 Self-Modeling Resin

1 Star Rail Passes

3 Tracks of Destiny

Ingenium Dreams Phone Wallpaper

Simulated Universe Swarm Disaster

Image: Hoyoverse

Herta’s Simulated Universe is getting a huge revamp in Honkai Star Rail Version 1.3 This event goes live on Wednesday, September 6 at 12:00 PM server time and will be permanently available after that.

In this event, Herta, Ruan Mei, Srewllum, and Stephen bring the first major update to the Simulated Universe, adding all-new Curious, Blessings, Occurences, and an entirely new map. When playing on the new map, you can take on Trail of Pathstrider challenges to obtain bonus rewards and special buffs.

To unlock the Swarm Disaster event, all you have to do is clear World 5 of the Simulated Universe on any difficulty. Here’s the full list of rewards on offer for the Simulated Universe Swarm Disaster:

4500 Stellar Jades

4 Star Rail Passes

2 Self-Modeling Resin

3 Tracks of Destiny

Remember that this is a permanent addition to the Simulated Universe, so it’ll take quite some time to earn all of those Stellar Jades and other rewards. Still, 4500 Stellar Jades is nothing to scoff at no matter how long it takes to earn them.

Come With Me, Take the Journey

Image: Hoyoverse

This is a web event, but it offers a ton of Stellar Jades. The Come With Me, Take the Journey event lets you recruit returning Trailblazers back to Honkai Star Rail so you can both earn Stellar Jades and various materials. Here are all the rewards you can get if you invite 3 returning Trailblazers back:

450 Stellar Jades

45,000 Credits

5 Supplies Material Boxes (Standard)

12 Adventure Logs

2 Lost Gold Fragments

Returning Trailblazers will also get 60 Stellar Jades for linking an activation code, and you can get 30 Stellar Jades just by sharing your code for the first time.

Gift of Odyssey

Image: Hoyoverse

The Gift of Odyssey event returns for Honkai Star Rail Version 1.3! Just by logging into the game, you can get a free 10-pull on the event banner. You’ll need to log in on 7 different days to earn Star Rail Special Passes. Days 1-6 will get you one Star Rail Special Pass each, while the 7th day will get you an additional 3 for a total of 10. This is perfect for helping you get Imbibitor Lunae or Fu Xuan!

Planar Fissure

The Planar Fissure event is back yet again in Honkai Star Rail Version 1.3! Starting on Wednesday, September 6 at 4:00 AM server time and ending on Wednesday, September 13 at 3:59 AM server time, you’ll be able to get double Immersion rewards from the Simulated Universe. You can only get double rewards a few times per day like usual, but this is a great opportunity to stock up on Planar Ornaments with good stats.

Space Station Task Force

Image: Hoyoverse

In this event, you’ll send out characters to collect rewards in the background with real-world timers just like Assignments. Instead of a duo, you’ll send a full team of four (with a potential support character) and their performance will actually matter. There’s no release date for this event yet, but it’ll likely come in the second phase of Version 1.3 after Fu Xuan’s banner is released.

The better your team, the more rewards you’ll receive. It’s a simple event, but there are plenty of rewards to earn:

Stellar Jades

Light Cone Level-Up Materials

Relic EXP Materials

Credits

Garden of Plenty

Image: Hoyoverse

Also planned for the second phase of Version 1.3, the Garden of Plenty event will allow Honkai Star Rail players to earn bonus rewards from Calyxes for a limited time. Just like the Planar Fissure event, you’ll be able to claim double rewards from Golden and Crimson Calyxes every day for a week. It’s a great way to stock up on XP materials and Trace materials.

- This article was updated on August 30th, 2023