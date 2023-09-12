How to Trigger an Emergency in Honkai Star Rail Swarm Disaster

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Honkai Star Rail’s Simulated Universe has a new mode called Swarm Disaster and Trailblazers have been spending the majority of their time following the release of Version 1.3 discovering its secrets since there are thousands of free Stellar Jades up for grabs. This mode takes the existing Simulated Universe format and places it on a tile grid where players can move between Domains and receive buffs between encounters based on their chosen Aeon and Path.

There are also Emergencies that can be triggered during Swarm Disaster runs in Honkai Star Rail, and you’ll need to experience a few in order to unlock all nodes on the Trail of Pathstrider and, in turn, unlock all chapters and get free Stellar Jades. Triggering an emergency isn’t covered in the Swarm Distaster tutorial though, so how are you supposed to do it?

How to Trigger a Swarm Disaster Emergency in Honkai Star Rail

There aren’t any ways to manually trigger emergencies during a Swarm Disaster run in Honkai Star Rail. They are entirely random events. However, you can boost the odds of one happening by spending as long as possible on each Plane.

Pay attention to the countdown in the top-left corner of the screen. As it gets closer to zero, enemies will become more powerful and Domains will become more difficult. This will also increase the chances of an emergency being triggered. Playing on a higher difficulty level overall (like Torturous difficulty) will make emergencies much more common as well.

What is an Emergency in Swarm Disaster?

There are multiple types of emergencies in Honkai Star Rail’s Swarm Disaster mode. Most of them involve the titular Swarm, infesting Domains and replacing them with Swarm variants that force you to fight the new insectoid enemies.

Emergencies can also reward you with additional Path of Propagation Blessings too, which can greatly boost your team’s combat capabilities. Since you don’t unlock the Path of Propagation until the end of the Swarm Disaster questline, this is a great way to unlock some of its Blessings early and earn some free Stellar Jades in the process.

