Honkai Star Rail Fu Xuan Material Farming Guide

Fu Xuan, Honkai Star Rail‘s newest Quantum Preservation character, is nearly here and players are preparing for her arrival by farming her Ascension and Trace materials ahead of time so they can build her adequately on day one. Debuting after the end of Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae‘s banner, Fu Xuan is the featured 5-Star for the second half of Honkai Star Rail Version 1.3. If you want to be ready to have the best Fu Xuan as soon as she’s available, you should get started with material farming now.

Fu Xuan Ascension Materials

Fu Xuan is a Quantum character on the Path of Preservation, so she shares a lot of Ascension materials with existing characters of the same Path and element. Here’s what you’ll need to ascend Fu Xuan to the highest level.

15 Artifex’s Module

15 Artifex’s Cogwheel

15 Artifex’s Gyreheart

65 Nail of the Ape

308,000 Credits

You likely already have most of Fu Xuan’s Ascension materials since Artifex’s Module is a reward from Assignments and plenty of characters (like March 7th and Gepard) require them as well. The main grind will be collecting Nail of the Ape, which is obtained from Stagnant Shadow: Shape of Abomination. This is a new Stagnant Shadow added in Version 1.3, so make sure you’re running that every day and spending your Trailblaze Power on it.

Image: Hoyoverse

Fu Xuan Trace Materials

8 Track of Destiny

12 Regret of Infinite Ochema

18 Endurance of Bronze

41 Artifex’s Module

56 Artifex’s Gyreheart

58 Artifex’s Cogwheel

69 Oath of Steel

139 Safeguard of Amber

3,000,000 Credits

Leveling Traces is just as important as Ascension, so you’ll want to farm materials to prepare for Fu Xuan’s Trace skill tree as well. In addition to the usual Tracks of Destiny and Credits, you’re going the typical Path of Preservation Trace materials like Artifex’s Module and Oath of Steel. Just farm the associated Calyxes and you’ll have enough in no time.

Keep in mind that Fu Xuan needs Regret of Infinite Ochema too, so make sure you’re running Echo of War whenever you have the chance. With only three attempts per week, you’re going to be time-gated with Fu Xuan’s Traces unless you’ve been fighting Phantylia every week.

Remember that all of these materials are based off of datamined information and beta details for Fu Xuan, so everything is subject to change whenever she actually debuts in Version 1.3. Still, with these lists taking into account the newly-added Stagnant Shadows, it’s safe to say that they’re mostly accurate.

- This article was updated on September 11th, 2023