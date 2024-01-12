Best Fallout 76 Builds: Solo, Stealth, Sniper, Melee, and More

Image: Bethesda

This is the guide you need if you’re looking for the best Fallout 76 builds for solo players, stealthy snipers, melee enthusiasts, and more.

Each build is designed with a unique focus, from adaptability and crafting ammunition to high damage and durability, offering a range of options for every Fallout 76 player!

Top Fallout 76 Builds

The Solo Gunslinger

For those who prefer agility and adaptability in Fallout 76, this build is a prime choice. It’s one of my favorites due to how it is centered around the use of light armor and pistols. While it allows for the use of a wide range of equipment, the focus remains on light weaponry.

Special Attribute Perk Points Strength Gladiator 3, Incisor 3, Pack Rat 3, Strong Back 4, Study Frame 2 Perception Expert Picklock 1, Green Thumb 1, Master Picklock 1, Picklock 1 Endurance Rejuvenated 1 Charisma Hard Bargain 3, Lone Wanderer 4 Intelligence Chemist 1, Demolition Expert 1 Agility Ammosmith 2, Escape Artist 1 Luck Bloody Mess 3, Scrounger 3

The Solo Rifleman

If you’re looking for a build that offers flexibility and a balance between damage and survivability, this build is a great choice and one of the greatest Fallout 76 builds. It’s designed for players who prefer a tactical approach to combat, with a focus on stealth and ranged attacks.

Attribute Skills Strength Arms Keeper 3, Bandolier 2, Traveling Pharmacy 3 Perception Concentrated Fire 3, Expert Rifleman 3, Master Rifleman 3, Rifleman 3, Tank Killer 3 Endurance Chem Fiend 3, Chem Resistant 2 Charisma Inspirational 3, Strange in Numbers 1 Intelligence Demolition Expert 5, Nerd Rage! 3, Portable Power 3, Scrapper 1 Agility Action Boy 3, Adrenaline 5, Covert Operative 3, Escape Artist 1, Mister Sandman 2, Sneak 3 Luck Better Criticals 3, Class Freak 3, Critical Savvy 3, Starched Genes 2

The Stealth Sniper

This sniper build is a great choice for players who enjoy a tactical and stealthy approach in Fallout 76. This build is designed to maximize damage while remaining undetected, making it perfect for solo players and also for those who prefer a more strategic playstyle. It also works for players like myself, who just want to stay as far from dangerous creatures as possible. You can easily farm honey beasts safely as a stealthy sniper.

Attribute Skills Strength Bandolier 2, Pack Rat, Strong Back 4 Perception Concentrated Fire 3, Expert Rifleman 3, Master Rifleman 3, Rifleman 3, Tank Killer 3 Endurance Dromedary 1, Ironclad 3, Slow Metabolizer 1 Charisma Lone Wanderer 4, Tenderizer 3 Intelligence Batteries Included 3, Demolition Expert 3 Agility Action Boy 3, Expert Gunslinger 2, Gunslinger 2, Master Gunslinger 2, Sneak 3 Luck Better Criticals 3, Bloody Mess 3, Class Freak 3, Good With Salt 3, Starched Genes 2

Power Armor Two-Handed Melee Build

This is the best choice for players who enjoy high damage and close combat in Fallout 76. This build is designed around the use of two-handed melee weapons, and it leverages the Power Armor for added protection and damage.

Attribute Skills Strength Blocker 3, Full Charge 2, Incisor 3, Martial Artist 3, Pain Train 3, Slugger 2 Perception Glow Sight 1 Endurance Fireproof 3, Lifegiver 3, Rejuvenated 2, Slow Metabolizer 2 Charisma Field Surgeon 2, Suppressor 3, Tenderizer 3 Intelligence Batteries Included 3, First Aid 3, Power Patcher 3 Agility Action Boy 3, Adrenaline 5, Born Survivor 2, Dead Man Sprinting 2, Thru-Hiker 3 Luck Class Freak 3, Ricochet 3, Starched Genes 2

The Iron Gunner

This build is particularly effective for players who prefer to engage in combat with heavy guns and power armor. It is a top choice for players who prefer a more direct approach and is also one of the best Fallout 76 builds out there. This build is designed around the use of heavy guns and power armor, providing both high damage and durability.

Attribute Skills Strength Blocker 3, Expert Heavy Gunner 3, Heavy Gunner 3, Master Heavy Gunner 3 Perception Glow Sight 3 Endurance Fireproof 3, Lifegiver 4 Charisma Field Surgeon 2, Lone Wanderer 4 Intelligence First Aid 3, Gunsmith 5, Power User 3, Stabilized 3 Agility Adrenaline 3 Luck Bloody Mess 3, Class Freak 3, One Gun Army 3, Starched Genes 2

