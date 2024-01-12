Best Fallout 76 Builds: Solo, Stealth, Sniper, Melee, and More

This is the guide you need if you’re looking for the best Fallout 76 builds for solo players, stealthy snipers, melee enthusiasts, and more.
Each build is designed with a unique focus, from adaptability and crafting ammunition to high damage and durability, offering a range of options for every Fallout 76 player!
Top Fallout 76 Builds
The Solo Gunslinger
For those who prefer agility and adaptability in Fallout 76, this build is a prime choice. It’s one of my favorites due to how it is centered around the use of light armor and pistols. While it allows for the use of a wide range of equipment, the focus remains on light weaponry.
|Special Attribute
|Perk Points
|Strength
|Gladiator 3, Incisor 3, Pack Rat 3, Strong Back 4, Study Frame 2
|Perception
|Expert Picklock 1, Green Thumb 1, Master Picklock 1, Picklock 1
|Endurance
|Rejuvenated 1
|Charisma
|Hard Bargain 3, Lone Wanderer 4
|Intelligence
|Chemist 1, Demolition Expert 1
|Agility
|Ammosmith 2, Escape Artist 1
|Luck
|Bloody Mess 3, Scrounger 3
The Solo Rifleman
If you’re looking for a build that offers flexibility and a balance between damage and survivability, this build is a great choice and one of the greatest Fallout 76 builds. It’s designed for players who prefer a tactical approach to combat, with a focus on stealth and ranged attacks.
|Attribute
|Skills
|Strength
|Arms Keeper 3, Bandolier 2, Traveling Pharmacy 3
|Perception
|Concentrated Fire 3, Expert Rifleman 3, Master Rifleman 3, Rifleman 3, Tank Killer 3
|Endurance
|Chem Fiend 3, Chem Resistant 2
|Charisma
|Inspirational 3, Strange in Numbers 1
|Intelligence
|Demolition Expert 5, Nerd Rage! 3, Portable Power 3, Scrapper 1
|Agility
|Action Boy 3, Adrenaline 5, Covert Operative 3, Escape Artist 1, Mister Sandman 2, Sneak 3
|Luck
|Better Criticals 3, Class Freak 3, Critical Savvy 3, Starched Genes 2
The Stealth Sniper
This sniper build is a great choice for players who enjoy a tactical and stealthy approach in Fallout 76. This build is designed to maximize damage while remaining undetected, making it perfect for solo players and also for those who prefer a more strategic playstyle. It also works for players like myself, who just want to stay as far from dangerous creatures as possible. You can easily farm honey beasts safely as a stealthy sniper.
|Attribute
|Skills
|Strength
|Bandolier 2, Pack Rat, Strong Back 4
|Perception
|Concentrated Fire 3, Expert Rifleman 3, Master Rifleman 3, Rifleman 3, Tank Killer 3
|Endurance
|Dromedary 1, Ironclad 3, Slow Metabolizer 1
|Charisma
|Lone Wanderer 4, Tenderizer 3
|Intelligence
|Batteries Included 3, Demolition Expert 3
|Agility
|Action Boy 3, Expert Gunslinger 2, Gunslinger 2, Master Gunslinger 2, Sneak 3
|Luck
|Better Criticals 3, Bloody Mess 3, Class Freak 3, Good With Salt 3, Starched Genes 2
Power Armor Two-Handed Melee Build
This is the best choice for players who enjoy high damage and close combat in Fallout 76. This build is designed around the use of two-handed melee weapons, and it leverages the Power Armor for added protection and damage.
|Attribute
|Skills
|Strength
|Blocker 3, Full Charge 2, Incisor 3, Martial Artist 3, Pain Train 3, Slugger 2
|Perception
|Glow Sight 1
|Endurance
|Fireproof 3, Lifegiver 3, Rejuvenated 2, Slow Metabolizer 2
|Charisma
|Field Surgeon 2, Suppressor 3, Tenderizer 3
|Intelligence
|Batteries Included 3, First Aid 3, Power Patcher 3
|Agility
|Action Boy 3, Adrenaline 5, Born Survivor 2, Dead Man Sprinting 2, Thru-Hiker 3
|Luck
|Class Freak 3, Ricochet 3, Starched Genes 2
The Iron Gunner
This build is particularly effective for players who prefer to engage in combat with heavy guns and power armor. It is a top choice for players who prefer a more direct approach and is also one of the best Fallout 76 builds out there. This build is designed around the use of heavy guns and power armor, providing both high damage and durability.
|Attribute
|Skills
|Strength
|Blocker 3, Expert Heavy Gunner 3, Heavy Gunner 3, Master Heavy Gunner 3
|Perception
|Glow Sight 3
|Endurance
|Fireproof 3, Lifegiver 4
|Charisma
|Field Surgeon 2, Lone Wanderer 4
|Intelligence
|First Aid 3, Gunsmith 5, Power User 3, Stabilized 3
|Agility
|Adrenaline 3
|Luck
|Bloody Mess 3, Class Freak 3, One Gun Army 3, Starched Genes 2
