Best FF7 Remake PC Settings: Fix Performance and Lag

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is now on PC after being a PlayStation exclusive since its launch. Eager fans and players are rushing to boot up the experience on PC. In turn, there is a select place where you will be able to purchase the experience and it will most likely not be where you think it is. This guide article will take you through the process of how to optimize settings for Final Fantasy VII Remake on PC which will allow you to get into the action with Tifa, Aerith, Yuffie, Cloud, Barret, and the rest of the gang while playing in glorious optimization. You will even get a chance to play the box buster minigame once again for those glorious rewards for Yuffie if you have the DLC for the Remake!

How to Fix Final Fantasy VII Remake Performance and Lag on PC

There are numerous settings that the developers have included to allow players to optimise their experience in-game. These are the following:

Changing the following four options should affect performance and optimise the experience for you as the player:

Texture Resolution

Shadow Resolution

Characters Displayed

Framerate

Firstly, for Texture and Shadow resolution, be sure to set these to the ‘low’ setting if you are encountering lag and performance issues. This will use up less of the GPU and should significantly increase the performance. Further, the framerate can also be capped at 30 or 6o FPS if you have a PC or Laptop that can outperform 60FPS. Having a cap of 60 or 30 FPS will ensure there is a smoother experience to be had for players until the developers most likely look into the issues with performance on PC.

Another setting that can be changed is ‘characters displayed’ which will reduce the number of characters fully being rendered on screen at any time such as in a busy populous area. This will help to reduce any lag if you’re encountering it when in a busy area.

Recommended Specifications for the PC Version of the Remake

While you are playing through the game and enjoying defeating enemies in Final Fantasy VII Remake you can also make sure that your PC is at the optimal specifications for running the game in combination with the previous setting changes and steps.

These are the official specifications listed on the Epic Games store:

Minimum:

Recommended OS: Windows 10 64bit (ver. 2004 or later)

Processor: Intel Core i5 3330 / AMD FX-8350

Memory: 8 GB

Storage: 100GB or more

Direct X: Version 12 or later

Graphics: GeForce GTX 780 / Radeon RX 480 （3GB VRAM）

That is the official minimum recommend specifications, however, if you are wanting the optimal experience on PC, opting for the specifications listed below will be a great benefit to have, these are:

Recommended:

Windows 10 64bit (ver. 2004 or later)

Processor: Intel Core i7-3770 / AMD Ryzen 3 3100

Memory: 12 GB

Storage: 100GB or more

Direct X: Version 12 or later

Graphics: GeForce GTX 1080 / Radeon RX 5700 （8GB VRAM）

Additional Notes: Assuming a Resolution of 2560×1440 (Max: 3840×2160)

As seen above, there are a vast array of specifications and fixes that will greatly increase the experience while playing on PC. The release of Final Fantasy VII Remake for PC is a great step forward for some exclusive games making their way to PC, even ones such as God of War which was released on PC a little while back for players.

Will you be playing through the remake this month?

Final Fantasy VII Remake is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC.