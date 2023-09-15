Image: NeatherRealm Studios

Mortal Kombat games have never gone out of their way to hold new players’ hands, and Mortal Kombat 1 is no different. That being said, the game’s robust rooster does feature a handful of characters whose move sets are more suited for less-experienced players, giving greener combatants a chance to learn the basics of the game’s intricate combat system. Here are, in our opinion, the best fighters for beginners in Mortal Kombat 1.

The Best Fighters for New Players in Mortal Kombat 1

The most crucial factor to consider when picking out the beginner-friendly members of Mortal Kombat 1‘s playable characters is their complex move set. Every character in Mortal Kombat 1’s best attacks are locked to a fairly intricate button combination, but some are easier to memorize than others. Other essential aspects to consider are how reliably they can inflict damage and how many hits they can take before they go down. With that in mind, here are who we believe are the best fighters for beginners in Mortal Kombat 1.

Scorpion

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Scorpion has always been one of Mortal Kombat’s most popular characters, and one of the main reasons is that he’s always been an excellent option for beginners. Scorpion boasts a near-perfect balance of speed and power, and his special attack combos are easy to memorize. The fact that Scorpion is the default option on the character select screen speaks volumes about his accessibility as a character, and new players looking for a character they can use to themselves into the intricacies of Mortal Kombat’s gameplay will be hard-pressed to find someone better than Scorpion.

Related: How to Unlock New Customization Options in Mortal Kombat 1

Sub-Zero

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The ice-wielding shinobi Sub-Zero trades Scorpion’s raw, fiery power for a skillset geared towards mobility and hit-and-run tactics. With that said, Sub-Zero can still hit his foes hard, and his ability to freeze his opponents can give players still learning how to block a chance to slip away before their foes can take advantage of their inexperience. On top of that, most of his combos are easy to remember, so you’ll be sliding across the ground and driving ice blades into your enemies in no time.

Johnny Cage

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Johhny Cage is the closest thing Mortal Kombat 1 has to an ideal fighter for beginners. Johnny’s move set consists of short and easy-to-learn combos, but there is depth in his fighting style for those willing to seek it out. Many of Johnny’s special moves can stun opponents, allowing him to unleash devastating combo attacks that quickly whittle down foe’s health bars. If you want a character who is easy to use and rewarding to master, Johhny’s your guy.

- This article was updated on September 14th, 2023