How to Unlock New Customization Options in Mortal Kombat 1

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Mortal Kombat 1 allows you to customize the appearance of every playable and Kameo character in the game. Unfortunately, most alternate customization items aren’t available at first, so you’ll need to put in a little work before you can tailor your favorite character’s outfit to serve your liking. Here’s how to unlock new customization items in Mortal Kombat 1.

How to Get More Customization Items in Mortal Kombat 1

Once you check out the “Kustomization” menu after starting Mortal Komabt 1, you’ll see that the gear, color pallets, taunts, and even Fatalities of the game’s twenty-five playable combatants and sixteen Kameo fighters can be customized. Sadly, all but a few of them will only have the default version of their outfit, gesture, or finishing move right off the bat. Fortunately, it shouldn’t take long for you to fill in those blank slots.

The easiest way to unlock new customization items for characters is by playing the game’s single-player campaign mode. The story of Mortal Kombat 1 is divided into fifteen chapters, which can be further divided into acts designated by the character you play during them. You will be rewarded with random cosmetic items, taunts, and Fatalities whenever you defeat opponents and progress the narrative. However, some cosmetics that could spoil the story are awarded to you once you reach a set point in the campaign.

Related: How to Block Attacks in Mortal Kombat 1

The other way to unlock new cosmetic items is by interacting with the Shrine. The Shrine is an in-game prize capsule machine you can access through the game’s “Extras” menu. By utilizing an in-game currency known as “Koins,” you can “play” the Shrine and earn new cosmetic items, taunts, and Fatalities. At the moment, I’ve only been able to gain Koins by playing through Mortal Kombat 1’s incredibly long tutorial mode. Still, I have it on good authority that you can get them by completing weekly challenges and participating in multiplayer Invasions.

- This article was updated on September 14th, 2023