Best Grass Type Pokemon in Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet

Screengrab via The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet introduce a whole host of powerful new Pokemon this generation, but some core Types still get some great new additions. One of the big classic trio of types, Grass, serves to stand out among their Water and Fire contenders, with some fun, varied options from the current and previous generations. The best Grass Type Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet aren’t necessarily all new in Gen IX, but certainly earn their place in the meta this time around thanks to their great stats, unique Abilities, and solid move pools.

Who Are the Best Grass Type Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet?

This list is for the most competitively viable, therefore best in a PvP sense, among the Grass Type Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet. While it features some subjective opinion, it’s backed by stats and plenty of analysis as to why they earn their spots among the top Pokemon of this time. We have them listed below, in no particular order:

Scovillain

Screengrab via The Pokemon Company

While we’ve already talked about how fun Scovillain is, it’s important to note their position among other Grass Type Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet, and what they can provide. With a dual Grass and Fire tying to Scovillain’s credit, and access to Sunny Day and Grassy Terrain, Scovillain has reasonable options for physical or Sp. Attack builds. The base stats for Scovillain are the following:

HP: 65

Atk: 108

Def: 65

Sp. Atk: 108

Sp. Def: 65

Speed: 75

Additionally, the ‘Chlorophyll’ Ability allows for greater speed in the sun, and good offensive capabilities, Scovillain is both a hot contender and super cool.

Amoonguss

Screengrab via The Pokemon Company

You just heard the “imposter” sound effect play in your head as you read this out loud. Amoonguss has been a staple since their introduction in Generation V, Black and White. While the physical bulk alone isn’t necessarily anything to write home about, with just enough HP to be noteworthy, what sets this Pokemon apart is their move pool and ‘Regenerator’ Hidden Ability, giving them infuriating longevity. Here are Amoonguss’ base stats:

HP: 114

Atk: 85

Def: 70

Sp. Atk: 85

Sp. Def: 80

Speed: 30

Amoonguss exists to be your defensive wall while breaking down other walls with Toxic, self-healing with Giga Drain, Spore to induce sleep and stop would-be sweepers, and Clear Smog to prevent offensive players from setting up with stat boosts. Regenerator will be a thorn in your opponent’s side, constantly restoring massive health whenever you switch Amoonguss out.

Breloom

Screengrab via The Pokemon Company

Breloom is a respectable Grass and Fighting type Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet, with deadly physical capabilities as well as access to the amazing ‘Poison Heal’ Ability. This allows Breloom to invest in some physical bulk for longevity while resting on their naturally high Attack stats. Brelooms base stats are below:

HP: 60

Atk: 130

Def: 80

Sp. Atk: 60

Sp. Def: 60

Speed: 70

Poison Heal is best used by having Breloom hold a Toxic Orb in battle, as long as they don’t get hit with another status move before the turn ends. This makes Breloom handy for switching in. Much of Breloom’s move set accommodates playing the long game, with Leech Seed and Substitute being especially helpful. Other moves you can reasonably use include Brick Break for Reflect or Light Screen users, Spore, and Focus Punch as long as you’re able to prevent the opponent from breaking your focus.

Brute Bonnet

Screengrab via The Pokemon Company

This list was originally going to only feature 5 Pokemon, but Brute Bonnet needed to be added for the sake of discussing Protosynthesis and Sun teams. Protosynthesis is an ability shared by Paradox Pokemon featured in Scarlet, from the past, and it massively empowers Pokemon under the sun, boosting their highest stat by 1.3x, or 1.5x if Speed. Brute Bonnet already has stellar Atk, with an excellent physical bulk right behind it, and reasonable Defensive and Special defensive stats. Their stats are below:

HP: 111

Atk: 127

Def: 99

Sp. Atk: 79

Sp. Def: 99

Speed: 55

Brute Bonnet may resemble Amoonguss, but with Grass and Dark typing in Scarlet and Violet, they have access to some pretty devastating physical moves to go along with their naturally high stats and Protosynthesis for further boosts. With access to moves like Crunch, or Sucker Punch if you want STAB priority, Seed Bomb, Close Combat, Ingrain for longevity, or Rest and Sleep Talk for Resto Chesto, Brute Bonnet packs a wallop and will mostly need to watch out for bugs, so check for ticks often.

Wo-Chien

Screengrab via The Pokemon Company

Wo-Chien has a whole lot of bulk and several good uses on your team. With great Special Defense and solid HP and Defense, this Pokemon is built to endure, and that’s good, as they have the same weaknesses as Brute Bonnet, but with Tablets of Ruin, there’s distinctive staying power. Wo-Chien’s base stats are below:

HP: 85

Atk: 85

Def: 100

Sp. Atk: 95

Sp. Def: 135

Speed: 70

Tablets of Ruin prevents Pokemon from trying to chip away at Wo-Chien’s lower, but still reasonable, physical bulk while the sky-high Sp. Def and reasonable HP keep this Pokemon nice and tanky. This, along with being able to set up the Dual Screen (Light Screen and Reflect) to boost your team’s defenses, Giga Drain, and Dark Pulse, Wo-Chien is a tough one to crack.

Meowscarada

Screengrab via The Pokemon Company

Meowscarada is an absolute speed demon and yet another Grass Dark type in Scarlet and Violet. While some might not take kindly to the bipedal design, Meowscarada is also the fastest starter of the Generation, and any starter ever, beating Greninja by one point. Meowscarada’s base stats are listed below:

HP: 76

Atk: 110

Def: 70

Sp. Atk: 81

Sp. Def: 70

Speed: 123

Meowscarada has access to Protean, making them instantly a great resource and a standout Grass type in Scarlet and Violet, even though it is significantly nerfed. Protean allows Meowscarada to change typing to that of whichever move they choose, allowing for STAB damage on a wide array of powerful physical attacks, which is great given their natural strength and ability as a physical sweeper. Knock Off, Flower Trick, Play Rough, Shadow Claw, Thunder Punch, U-Turn, and Acrobatics are all fair choices for this Pokemon.

The Grass Type Pokemon available in Scarlet and Violet might not necessarily be as hilariously broken at a glance as some of the Water Types, but many make for strong contenders with plenty to offer. But if you’re a rain team user and seeing some powerful opposition lately, even coveting that power, just remember: in this case, the grass really is greener on the other side.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet released on November 18, 2022, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 25th, 2022