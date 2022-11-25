How to Evolve Capsakid into Scovillain in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Screengrab via The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have been on the receiving end of some spicy takes since its release, but that hasn’t prevented them from dishing out some heat of their own. The latest entry in the mainline Pokemon franchise brings the total existing Pokemon to over 1,000, with some unique and fun new additions this time around. One such addition is the spicy Pokemon Capsakid, which can evolve into Scovillain under the right circumstances in Scarlet and Violet, and you’ll get opponents hot under the collar in battle.

What Do You Need to Do to Evolve Capsakid into Scovillain in Scarlet & Violet?

Use a Fire Stone on Capsakid to evolve them into Scovillain at any level. You can obtain a Fire Stone from random glowing drops as you explore, or alternately at Delibird Presents locations across Paldea once you clear 3 Gyms. Fire Stones cost ₽3000 apiece at these locations, found in the following cities:

Cascarrafa

Mesagoza East

Mesagoza West

Levincia

You can realistically expect to evolve Capsakid into Scovillain quite early in your Scarlet or Violet runs, but you should carefully consider your build for the Pokemon, as well.

What Trainers Should Do When They Get Their Scovillain

Capsakid starts with either Chlorophyll or Insomnia as their base Abilities, with Chlorophyll being a reasonable option in battle. Their Hidden Ability, Klutz, is replaced with Moody when evolved, which can turn into some RNG stat shenanigans but might be a tad unruly. On a Sun team though, Scovillain has an interesting position thanks to their awesome, unique typing of Grass and Fire.

With an equal spread of strong Atk or Sp. Atk base stats, it’s roughly down to this Pokemon’s move pool, but Special Attacks seem to be the way to go. Solar Beam, thanks to Sunny Day or similar builds bringing harsh sunlight, will be used instantly for devastating Grass-type STAB damage, and you can also slot in Overheat for some heavy Fire STAB. Alternately, you can use Leaf Storm and Flamethrower, while also experimenting with Grassy Terrain and/or Sunny Day to stack Scovillain’s bonuses, but that might be best saved for Doubles so there’s coverage, with Protect as a reasonable bet as well.

That being said, with the signature Spicy Extract, you can disrupt your opponent’s plans in a pinch, and opt for a physical build this way, with Zen Headbutt, Seed Bomb, and Fire Fang being good choices. Be wary though, as Scovillain is still not immune to Flying due to their typing, and Rollout isn’t the greatest move as coverage, so build your team with that in consideration. Regardless, you’ll be leaving your opponents gasping for water while you crank the Scoville units with this powerful Pokemon, even if it isn’t the fastest Grass-Type everybody’s talking about.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet released on November 18, 2022, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

