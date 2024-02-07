Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Not all items hold the same value, and merchants may prefer some over others. With that in mind, we decided to put together a list of the best items to sell in Palworld.

Recommended Videos

With the information in this list, you can use the game’s systems and NPCs to your advantage. This method is easier and cheaper than gathering all the ingredients and crafting items yourself. If you need milk, Pal Spheres, or even bullets, this guide will certainly make your life much easier.

The Top Items to Sell for Gold in Palworld

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Check below our table with easy-to-craft and easy-to-find items that can be sold to farm Gold!

Item Profit Level Obtained Cooked Berries 5 Gold 5 Jam-Filled Bun 10 Gold 17 Nail 150 Gold 10 Pizza 180 Gold 41 Repair Kit 10 Gold 2 Tomatoes 15 Gold 32 Wheat 10 Gold 15 Wool 10 Gold (Dropped by Pals)

I particularly love that I can use Ore to craft Nails and then sell them to buy bullets. This is a much easier and cheaper way to get ammo in Palworld than collecting Ore, looking for Coal, crafting Gunpowder, and spending lots of time at the Workbench. I can just make my Pal, Anubis, craft a bunch of Nails, sell them all to a merchant, and then use the Gold to buy more ammo.

Alternatively, you could set up several Tomato Plantations and make sure to take the Tomatoes from the Food Box before your Pals eat them. You can ensure your Pals won’t eat the Tomatoes by placing hundreds of Red Berries in the first slot of the Food Box, which will prevent them from eating anything else until the Red Berries are all consumed. Then, take the Tomatoes collected by your Pals from your plantation and sell each for 15 Gold. That said, if you know of a good spot to farm Ore and have a Pal with a level 3 Handiwork Skill, selling Nails is by far one of the easiest ways to farm gold in Palworld.

- This article was updated on February 6th, 2024