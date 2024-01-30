Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Learning how to Breed Anubis in Palworld can help you condense them to make an Alpha Anubis stronger, but it can also grant you a Legendary version of this cool Ground-type Pal. Anubis is one of the best Ground-type Pals in Palworld. Unfortunately, it doesn’t have variations like some Pals.

Easiest Way to Breed Anubis in Palworld

You can breed Anubios from a Necromus and a Direhowl or a Gobfin, which can lead to a Legendary Anubis if it inherits the Legend passive skill from Necromus. The Legend passive boosts Attack and Defense by 20%. It also increases Movement Speed by 15%. Anubis has a unique skill, Earth Emperor. This skill increases Ground attack damage by 20%, which stacks with the damage boost granted by Legend.

All that said, if you are not able to capture a Legendary Pal yet, several other combinations of Pals can be used to breed Anubis. Here are some examples:

Parent 1 Parent 2 Incineram Elphidran Incineram Surfent Eikthyrdeer Beakon Digtoise Jormuntide Digtoise Relaxaurus Digtoise Mammorest Lunaris Suzaku Jormuntide Dinossom Suzaku Cawgnito Pyrin Arsox Pyrin Chillet

It’s important to note that an Anubis that you get from breeding won’t ever be an Alpha or Lucky Pal. If you want an Alpha version of Anubis, you can find it in the desert located in the middle of Palpagos Island. It’s surrounded by a forest filled with Helzephyrs and is a great place to mine Coal.

How to Breed Pals in Palworld

We have a detailed guide explaining how to breed Pals, but here are the basics:

Construct a Breeding Farm: This becomes available at level 19. You’ll need 100 wood, 200 stone, and 50 fiber to build it. Gather the required Pals: You’ll need one male and one female Pal for the breeding process. The gender of the Pals does not matter as long as they are of different genders. Supply the Breeding Farm with cake: Cake is essential to Pal breeding. To bake a Cake, you need five units of Wheat, eight Red Berries, seven units of Milk, eight Eggs, and two units of Honey. You’ll also need a Cooking Pot, a good Kindling Pal, and some patience. Wait for the breeding process to complete: If everything is proceeding well, you’ll see a “Breeding” indicator in the middle of the Farm, and a progress bar surrounding a mystery Egg shape. If the breeding is successful, you’ll receive a new Pal egg.

