All Legendary Pals in Palworld, Listed

In the world of Palworld, what sets legendary Pals apart from their counterparts is their inherent Legend Passive Skill. That said, which Pals possess this Legend skill and where can they be found?

What Makes a Pal Legendary in Palworld?

The Legend Passive Skill is more than an acknowledgment of a Pal’s status as a legendary creature. This unique ability grants them a 20% boost in Attack and Defense, along with a 15% increase in Movement Speed, making them formidable allies and dangerous adversaries.

Moreover, each Legendary Pal is equipped with a distinctive Passive Skill that aligns with their elemental affinity. This skill amplifies the damage output of their Active Skills that share the same element, further enhancing their combat prowess. There are four Pals with the Legend passive skill, each representing a different Elemental type. Let’s talk about each Legendary Pal and where to find them!

Frostallion

Frostallion is referred to in the Paldeck as the Guardian Deity of Palpagos Island. It has a level 4 Cooling Work Suitability and is one of the fastest mounts in Palworld. When captured or defeated, it drops Ice Organs and Diamonds. At level 50, it learns Blizzard Spike, an attack with 130 Power that creates a giant lump of ice that it then throws at the enemy.

There is a variation of this Pal called Frostallion Noct. Although it’s not considered a Legendary Pal, it shares the same stats and Ride Sprint Speed as its Ice-type counterpart — and it does not have the Legend Skill. Yet, it might inherit the Legend Skill from a legendary parent. Frostallion is a level 50 boss that can be found in the extreme north of the map, in the Astral Mountains, as a world boss.

Jetragon

Jetragon, the fastest mount in Palworld, is a level 50 Dragon-type world boss. It’s the best Pal for exploring Palpagos Island. When defeated or captured, it drops Pure Quarts, Polymer, Carbon Fiber, and Diamonds. At level 50, Jetragon has two attacks with 150 Power. The first one is a Flame-type attack called Fire Ball, and the other one is a Dragon-type attack called Dragon Meteor.

Jetragon can be found in the northwest of the volcano to the east of Palpagos Island. Make sure to have heat-resistant armor when you decide to fight this boss. It also helps to have a fast-flying mount, like Ragnahawk, so you can safely traverse the area and move quickly from the Fast Travel tower to the boss fight.

Paladius and Necromus

According to the Paldeck, Paladius and Necromus were once a single entity. It’s not entirely clear whether this means they were the same being or the same species. Either way, it’s clear that these two centaurs are somewhat related. These two are very troubling to defeat and capture because they will be in the same place and will fight together against you. Paladius is a Neutral-type level 50 world boss while Necromus is a level 50 Dark-type world boss.

Despite their similar appearances, they don’t have many common traits. Although they both have Mining and Lumbering at level 2, these Work Skills are their weakest trait and where they are most similar. Also, there are much better Pals for Lumbering. That said, Paladius has a Ride Sprint Speed of 1400 and can triple jump while mounted. Necromus is even faster, with a Ride Sprint Speed of 1500 but can only double jump. Paladius has a higher base Defense Stat while Necromus has a higher base Attack Stat.

- This article was updated on January 26th, 2024