Image: Pocket Pair

Are you tired of riding a slow Eikthyrdeer? Looking for faster Pals to reach the furthest areas of Palpagos Island? Check below for the 15 fastest mounts in Palworld, ranked by their Ride Sprint Speed.

Recommended Videos

Palworld’s Top 15 Mounts From Slowest to Fastest

There are 15 mounts worth mentioning as the fastest mounts in Palworld. The Ride Sprint Speed of most basic and early mounts ranges from 700 to 900. While this may not seem terrible initially, it’s certainly not impressive.

Unfortunately, the top 15 fastest Pals aren’t significantly faster than most basic mounts, until you reach the top 8. Also, you’ll notice that there are only 10 positions listed below. This is due to many Pals having the same Ride Sprint Speed.

10. Quivern

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

With a Ride Sprint Speed of 950, Quivern is just slightly faster than an Eikthyrdeer. That said, Quivern is a flying Pal, so at least it has that advantage.

9. Fenglope

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

At the 9th position, we have Fenglope with a decent Ride Sprint Speed of 1050. It’s not much faster than most basic mounts, but I would still prefer to use a mount with a speed of 1050 than one with 900 or less.

8. Suzaku / Helzephyr / Univolt

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Univolt is reasonably fast. However, if you’re riding Univolt, you probably don’t have a Suzaku or a Helzephyr. They all have the same speed of 1100, but Univolt can’t fly. Since it’s a Flame-type Pal, Suzaku is also a great choice for leveling up your Pals quickly by using it to hunt Mammorests.

7. Rayhound

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you’re looking for an Electric-type Pal to ride, Rayhound is a better choice than Univolt. They are both similar, being Pals with a single elemental type, but at least Rayhound’s speed is 1150. Slightly better than Univolt’s but better nonetheless. That said, if you are not worried about your Pal’s type when selecting your mount, I’d suggest going for a flying Pal.

6. Shadowbeak and Beakon

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Shadowbeak and Beakon both have a flight speed of 1200. This is when the flight speed of certain mounts starts making a more significant difference. They are much faster than your early mounts and they can fly, making these two some of the best mounts in Palworld.

5. Ragnahawk

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Ragnahawk‘s Ride Sprint Speed is 1300. Not only is this Pal faster than Shadowbeak and Beakon, but it also increases the damage of the rider by applying fire to their attacks.

4. Faleris and Paladius

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

We’re now in the top 5. Both Faleris and Paladius have a Ride Sprint Speed of 1400. The biggest difference here is that Faleris is a flying mount, making it much better than Paladius for exploration even though Paladius has a triple jump when used as a mount.

3. Frostallion and Frostallion Noct

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

It’s no surprise that a pegasus is one of the fastest Pals in the game. Frostallion and its Noct variation both have a Ride Sprint Speed of 1500 and are the second fastest flying creature in Palworld.

2. Necromus

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Necromus, the second fastest mount in Palworld, has a Ride Sprint Speed of 1600 and can double jump when used as a mount. It’s almost twice as fast as most basic mounts of the game.

1. Jetragon

Image: Pocket Pair

Jetragon is a Legendary Pal with an unmatched 3300 Ride Sprint Speed. There’s no other mount in Palworld that is even remotely as fast as this one. It is by far the best Pal for exploration in Palworld.

- This article was updated on January 26th, 2024