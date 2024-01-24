Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you’re constantly using your Axe to gather wood, you likely haven’t discovered the best Pals for chopping Wood in Palworld.

When you look at a Pal’s Work Suitability in the Paldeck, you will see that they are limited to working on specific tanks only, and their Work Suitability level indicates how well they can perform that task. With that in mind, let’s explore the best Pals for gathering wood in Palworld.

Best Lumbering Work Pals in Palworld

The best Pals for chopping Wood in Palworld are Eikthyrdeer and Bushi. Eikthyrdeer is better for the early game and Bushi is better for mid and late game. See why and where to find them below.

Best Early Game Pal for Lumbering in Palworld

Eikthyrdeer is the best early game Pal for gathering Wood due to its level 2 Lumbering Work Suitability. In fact, Lumbering is the only Work Suitability that this Pal has. Although some players might consider it a bad thing, the truth is that you can always count on Eikthyrdeer to do the only thing it can do, making it a great Pal for farming Wood in Palworld.

On top of that, there are many Eikthyrdeers near the starting area. They are usually around level 10, making them fairly easy to catch. You won’t need any other Pal for gathering Wood until you’re ready to catch our next choice.

Best Late Game Pals for Lumbering in Palworld

By far my favorite Pal with the Lumbering Work Suitability, Bushi is a powerful Pal that has Lumbering at level 3 and has many other Work Suitabilities, such as level 1 Handiwork, level 2 Kindling, level 1 Gathering, and level 2 transporting.

On top of that, this Flame-type Pal is also incredibly powerful, especially if you manage to capture an Alpha or Lucky version of it. If you bring a Bushi with you when exploring the world, you will be able to easily defeat Mammorests near the starting area and level up your other Pals quickly.

You can find the Alpha version of Bushi as a level 23 boss fight. Since there’s no Pal with a Lumbering Work Suitability higher than level 3, you won’t ever need another Pal. You can also return later and catch another Alpha Bushi and have them gathering way more Wood than you’ll be able to spend.

Wumpo also has the Lumbering Work Suitability at level 3, along with Transporting at level 4, Handiwork at level 2, and Planting and level 1. While not my preferred Pal for the job, this Wumpo is a good choice if you already have a Flame-type Pal at your base.

- This article was updated on January 24th, 2024