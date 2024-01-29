How to Make Cake in Palworld

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Learning how to make a cake in Palworld is essential if you want to try some of the game’s best breeding combinations.

Recommended Videos

All You Need to Make Cake in Palworld

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

To make a Cake in Palworld, you’ll need to follow these steps:

Unlock the Cooking Pot: You can unlock the Cooking Pot in the technology tab when you reach level 17. These are the Materials you’ll need to build it: 20 Wood

15 Ingot

3 Flame Organ Gather the Ingredients: The ingredients for making a Cake are: 5 Flour

8 Red Berries

7 Milk

8 Eggs

2 Honey Start Production: Interact with the Cooking Pot and select the cake recipe. Then, either cook it yourself or assign a Flame-type Pal to do it. Making a cake can take some time, so consider using powerful Pals like Ragnahawk to help with this task. Not only is this Pal amazing for Cooking and turning ore into Ingot, but it’s also one of the fastest Mounts in Palworld.

Where to Find All Cake Ingredients in Palworld

Flour

To make flour, you’ll need to build a Mill. Once the Mill is operational, you can convert Wheat into Flour. This process requires the help of a Pal that has an affinity for water.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

To grow Wheat, you’ll need to locate Wheat Seeds by capturing or defeating Dinossom (found near the starting area) and use them to build a Wheat Plantation. Here’s what you need to build a Mill in Palworld:

Unlock it at Level 15 in the technology tab

50 Wood

40 Stone

Also, check below the materials needed for building a Wheat Plantation:

Unlock it at Level 15 in the technology tab

3 Wheat Seeds

35 Wood

35 Stone

Honey

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You can gather Honey as a resource by either capturing or defeating a Cinnamoth. You can also get it by defeating Beegarde, but there’s a better way to do it. If you capture a Beegarde, you can assign it to the ranch and have it produce Honey for you. Check where to find Beegardes in the image above.

Milk

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Milk is a resource that can be obtained with relative ease. One method is to purchase it from a vendor in the Small Settlement for a price of 50 Gold as we mention in our breeding guide. Alternatively, you can assign a creature called Mozzarina to your ranch, and it will produce milk. Check the image above to see where to catch Mozzarinas.

Egg

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Eggs are quite easy to find. Capture a Chikipi and assign it to the ranch. This Pal can be found all over Palpagos Island as you can see in the image above.

Red Berries

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You can cultivate and harvest Red Berries in a way similar to Wheat. They can also be found on various plants scattered throughout the open world. Another method of obtaining Red Berries is by defeating or capturing a Pal called Cattiva. Much like Chikipi, Cattiva is very easy to find.

- This article was updated on January 29th, 2024