Best Lockwood MK2 Build in Modern Warfare 2: Attachments, Loadout, and Class Setup

The Carbine is back in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 in the form of the Lockwood MK2. Having the right attachments and perks with this gun makes it one of the most powerful and deadly guns in all multiplayer. Utilizing this gun to its full potential will have you win killstreaks with no problem. This guide will go over the best loadout attachments, perks, and equipment for the Lockwood MK2.

Best Build for Lockwood MK2

At the time of writing, Modern Warfare 2 has yet to allow players to unlock attachments for this gun unless you go the default route. The default route is still a great loadout to go with if you want to unlock the best grips available right now in-game.

If and when the game allows you to unlock more attachments for this gun, you will want to focus on increasing the weapon’s speed. This includes sprint-to-fire stats, sway movement speed, and ADS time, and doing so will make the Lockwood MK42 more of a powerhouse. But for now, below is the best loadout when it pertains to Perks and Equipment. Follow this list and you will be increasing your ranks in no time.

Secondary – X13

– X13 Tactical – Flash Grenade

– Flash Grenade Lethal – Frag

– Frag Perk 1 – Double Time and Battle Hardened.

– Double Time and Battle Hardened. Perk 2 – Fast Hands

– Fast Hands Perk 3 – Ghost

– Ghost Field Upgrade – Dead Silence

This loadout is the best considering it is focused on speed while still allowing you to go undetected at points in the match. Double time will enable you to increase your speed by double, while Battle Hardened protects you against stun, flash, EMP, Gas Grenades, and Shock sticks allowing you to play more aggressively.

Fast Hands is perfect for the speed we are trying to increase, as it will allow you to reload faster. Ghost helps with the silence aspect by making you undetectable by enemy radars, heartbeat sensors, and portable radars. Most importantly, Dead Silence completely wipes out the noise of your footsteps with a timed duration, and killing enemies will refresh that duration which can, in theory, make this last a very long time.

Perk Substitute

Overkill is an excellent perk to have in replace of one of your slots in perk 1, considering it would allow you to carry two primary weapons. If you decide to go that route, the Fennec 45 is perfect for your second primary. Check out our guide for the best Fennec 45 build to go along with your overkill perk to increase the number of kills you get in your matches!

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on October 31st, 2022