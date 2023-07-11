Best Maplestory Link Skills for Training and Bossing (2023)

Image: Nexon

Players can select up to 12 links to have active at any given time in Maplestory. Links are skills that can be shared between characters in your possession — providing a nice power boost. The link skills are always applied to the character you’re using, so ensuring you have the best ones for training and bossing is essential. This guide will cover the best links for training and bossing in Maplestory.

Best Link Skills for Training and Bossing in Maplestory

Follow this guide for the best links for training and bossing in Maplestory. The ones provided below are from some of the best classes and are meant to increase your damage output and experience points gained, leveling you up quicker and surviving longer.

Best Links for Training in Maplestory

To make your character as strong as possible, you must train them accordingly — preparing them for the challenging fights you’ll encounter in the MMORPG. The links below are best at improving overall damage and the rate at which you gain EXP.

Aran – Combo Orbs

Ark – Damage raises as you stay in combat.

Beast Tamer – Boss damage, critical rate, max HP, and max MP increases.

Demon Avenger – Damage increases

Explorer Mage – Chance to deal a percentage of damage, and the percentage of ignore defense increases.

Evan – Rune Duration increases.

Explorer Thief – Damage buff increases.

Huyoung – Ignore Defense and damage to enemies with 100% HP increases.

Kanna – Damage increases.

Kinesis – Critical damage increases.

Luminous – Ignore defense increases.

Phantom – Critical rate increases.

Related: Best Maplestory Private Servers to Play On

Best Links for Bossing in Maplestory

There’s no doubt that bosses are challenging in Maplestory — meaning you’ll need to have the appropriate links in preparation. The goal is to increase damage and critical rate, specifically targeting general boss damage. The links below tackle all those categories.

Ark – Damage increases as you stay in combat.

Adele – Boss damage and damage per party member increases.

Angelic Buster – The percentage of damage for 10 seconds increases.

Beast Tamer – Boss damage, critical rate, max HP, and max MP increases.

Demon Slayer – Boss damage increases.

Explorer Mage – Chance to deal a percentage of damage and percentage of ignore defense increases.

Explorer Thief – Damage buff increases.

Illium – Damage increase while moving.

Kanna – Damage increases

Luminous – Ignore defense increases.

Kinesis – Critical damage increases.

Shade – Chance to not die.

Most important are the links stating “boss damage” and Shade, which could save you from dying against a boss and starting over. Feel free to swap the other ones out if you feel there is a better solution, but I recommend players always include Shade and Boss damage links — such as Adele, Beast Tamer, and Demon Slayer.

- This article was updated on July 11th, 2023