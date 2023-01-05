Compared to other DPS heroes in Overwatch 2, Mei has the most crowd-control abilities and the highest survivability, thus making her extremely painful to go against. Fortunately, this doesn’t mean that she is unkillable. Knowing which heroes to pick when playing against Mei is key to winning the match. Here are the best Mei counters in Overwatch 2.

Best Mei Counters in Overwatch 2

Despite having a large health pool, Mei has a massive hitbox. This makes Roadhog one of the best counters against Mei. All you need to do is wait for her to get out of her cryo-freeze, and the moment she does, try to land your hook on her. Since Mei can’t move when she’s healing herself in an ice block during cryo-freeze, you can anticipate exactly where to hook. In addition to that, Roadhog can also heal himself and absorb Mei’s attacks, making him a hard match-up for Mei.

Given Mei’s ability to wall people off, you’ll want to use a hero that can escape easily. In this case, Wrecking Ball would be the safest pick. Wrecking Ball is the type of tank that can deal damage without committing to a fight. His Piledriver ability can also displace Mei from her position, allowing the rest of the team to deal damage while she’s airborne.

Reaper is another excellent counter to Mei in Overwatch 2. His serious damage output, combined with his life steal passive, enables him to close the gap between him and Mei quickly. Reaper’s ultimate ability, Death Blossom, can quickly destroy her ice wall and take her out in seconds. To top it off, if Reaper gets walled off from his team, he can teleport to high ground or wraith away to somewhere safe.

Alternatively, you can also use Junkrat to counter Mei. One of Mei’s weaknesses is that she needs to be close to the enemy to deal damage. This is what makes Junkrat shine. Junkrat’s bombs deal massive damage, and the closer you are to him, the easier it is to get hit with them. He can also place a trap on the ground for Mei. If the enemy Mei gets stuck in the trap, she won’t be able to use cryo-freeze, making her an easy target to finish off.

Using the right support heroes is also beneficial in countering Mei. Kiriko is the best hero for this, given that she can use her cleanse ability to save her teammates. If someone in the team gets walled off, Kiriko can teleport to them, use her cleanse ability, and climb the wall to reposition herself to heal her teammate. If that’s not enough, you can also have Baptiste in the team to throw his Immortality Field every time someone gets walled off.

Overwatch 2 is available right now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 5th, 2023