Best Mighty Thistle Farming Locations in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

Mighty Thistle is a valuable ingredient in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom that can grant Link a buff in attack power. Since this ingredient is so helpful, it is rarer and can be challenging to locate. But once you know where this plant likes to spawn — you’ll have a good source of Mighty Thistle for your cooking needs. Here are the best Mighty Thistle farming spots in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Best Farming Locations for Mighty Thistle in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Four great farming spots exist for Mighty Thistle in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. As you collect the Mighty Thistles from the locations in this guide, know that they won’t respawn until after a certain amount of time. With the help of a Blood Moon, you can go back to these locations and collect another batch of this incredible ingredient. The best locations are Piper Ridge, Koto Pond, Riola Spring, and Floria River.

Best Mighty Thistle Farming Location #1 – Piper Ridge

The best farming location for Mighty Thistle is Piper Ridge, south of Rito Village. This location has the most spawns for this rare ingredient, counting up to around 12 Mighty Thistles. The best way to get to this location is by fast traveling to the Rospro Pass Skyview Tower and flying far south. The exact coordinates of this location are -3544, 0755, and 0186.

Best Mighty Thistle Farming Location #2 – Koto Pond

Another great farming location for Mighty Thistle is Koto Pond in the East Necluda region. There are around three here, and players can easily reach this location by fast-traveling to the Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower and paragliding north. The exact coordinates for this location are 2490, -2589, and 0166.

Best Mighty Thistle Farming Location #3 – Riola Spring

Next, we have Riola Spring, another location great for farming Mighty Thistle. Riola Spring is southwest of East Necluda. Use the Rabella Wetlands Skyview tower and paraglide southwest to reach the Riola Spring quickly. You may not have enough stamina to get here in one paraglide trip, but that’s okay. Players can also reach this location by heading north from the Jojo-u-u Shrine. The exact coordinates are 1825, -2887, and 0241.

Best Mighty Thistle Farming Location #4 – Floria River

Lastly, we have the Floria River located in the Faron region. Players can reach this location by fast traveling to the Utsushok Shrine and heading east or heading northwest to the Joju-u-u shrine. The exact coordinates of this location are 1152, -3329, and 0040.

- This article was updated on May 28th, 2023