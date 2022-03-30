Best Morticulturalist Build in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Skills, Attributes, and More

One of the best multiclass you can be in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is Morticulturalist. Morticulturalist, for those that don’t know, is when you multiclass Graveborn and Spore Warden. Multiclassing becomes available at level 15, which opens up many possibilities. With multiclassing, there are about 30 different combinations for building your class. Here is the best Morticulturalist build in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Best Morticulturalist Build in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Both the Graveborn and the Spore Warden are very powerful on their own, but together, they are almost unstoppable. Morticulturalist, when planned right, is an extremely powerful multiclass. There are a few ways to maximize your build, but the most effective way is to focus on your companions and your health.

It doesn’t matter whether you started as Spore Warden or Graveborn, there are specific skills you will want to focus on. You’ll want to avoid any abilities that have to do with magazine size, critical hits, and spells until you’ve maxed out the following skills:

Spore Warden Bounty of the Hunt – Skill Cooldown after kills Kindred Heart – Companion health and damage Affinity – Ability damage Spore Cloud – Poison cloud from Mushroom Companion Medicinal Mushroom – Mushroom Companion can revive

Graveborn Mortal Vessel – Maximum health and Dark Magic efficiency Faithful Thralls – Increased damage per Companion Sanguine Sacrament – Regenerate health when casting spells Harvest – Companions deal Dark Magic damage Dread Covenant – Damage is directed to Demi-Lich Dark Hydra – Summon Dark Hydra on kills Punishment – Improves Demi-Lich’s attack



The ability you will want to equip is Dire Sacrifice. This ability takes life from you but deals incredible damage to everything around you. Maxing out these skills will make your Companions extremely powerful while buffing yourself. You’ll also be able to constantly use your ability for more health with Dark Magic.

Of course, picking the right Hero Stats is important too. Because you’ll be using your ability so much and using up your health to deal more and more damage, pour all of your skill points into Attunement and Constitution. The higher your Constitution, the more damage Dire Sacrifice will do and the harder you will be to kill. A high Attunement means you can use your Dire Sacrifice very often with such a quick cooldown.

And that is how to build the best Morticulturalist in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. For more, be sure to check out our Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands guides.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.