Best Reverse 1999 Pavia Build | Best Psychubes and team Composition

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

We don’t always get to use our best characters in Reverse 1999. That’s it’s important to learn about the best Psychubes and team Composition for 4-star characters such as Pavia.

Pavia is a decent Arcanist. He may not reach top-tier status due to the rarity system in gacha games, but he can still be useful, especially when you need one more beast-type character.

Pavia’s Best Psychubes in Reverse 1999

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Brave New World

A Free Heart

Brave New World boosts Ultimate Might by up to 18%, which is why many characters can benefit from it. Pavia is no different. Since Pavia’s Ultimate is a highly damaging single-target attack, that 18% boost to a 400% Mental Damage attack makes a huge difference.

A Free Heart is another popular Psychube, and it’s likely the best one for this character. If Pavia is on your team, you might want to use A Free Heart to keep him alive for longer. It will increase his HP by 8%, which is already helpful, but it also reduces damage taken by 10% when Pavia is below 50% HP. Although it might not sound like much, it is probably enough to help him take one or two more attacks before being eliminated.

Related: Best Reverse 1999 Sonetto Build | Best Psychubes and Team Composition

Pavia’s whole gimmick is that he has Incantations that deal more damage when above 50% HP (Dirty Thing) and below 50% HP (Poor Sod). So, keeping him alive is important to keep that damage boost going. A Free Heart can keep Pavia alive until you’re able to use his Ultimate, which makes Pavia enter a self-healing status for 3 rounds. So you use Poor Sod when Pavia is hurt and save Dirty Things to use when his HP is back up.

Pavia’s Best Team Composition in Reverse 1999

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Sonetto

Balloon Party

Pavia benefits from support characters who are either healers or provide damage buffs, similar to A Knight. Sonetto is an excellent choice since she buffs her party damage by 15% or more with Exhortations IX.

Balloon Party is very useful as well. You can count on her healing abilities to use Pavia’s best Incantations depending on how much HP he has or will have after being healed by Balloon Party.

- This article was updated on November 8th, 2023