The unholy fusion of a classic pump action Shotgun and an AR-style platform, the Riveter is considered by many, including me, as the game’s top tier when the subject is rushing in and clearing rooms quickly.

But is it possible for the weapon to excel in Zombies? Here’s the best Riveter Zombies Build in Modern Warfare 3.

Best Riveter MW3 Zombies Build

True to the weapon’s title as one of the game’s best all-rounders, the best build for the Riveter in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies will be focused on doubling down on its main strengths while also increasing both its overall damage and stability through the modifications below:

Barrel: SA Draven-20 Long Barrel

SA Draven-20 Long Barrel Muzzle: Vulture Claw Breacher

Vulture Claw Breacher Underbarrel: FTAC RS-9 Stealth Angled Grip

FTAC RS-9 Stealth Angled Grip Laser: Corvus PEQ Beam-5

Corvus PEQ Beam-5 Rear Grip: Phantom Grip

The cornerstones of our build will lie on the Corvus PEQ Beam-5 and the FTAC RS-9 Stealth Angled Grip, which will offer a massive increase in performance while both shooting from the hip and in the tac-stance—the latter of which can be seen as the bread and butter of this weapon.

We then pair the attachments with the Phantom Grip and the Vulture Claw Breacher for mobility. While the Phantom Grip will offer mainly an increase in Sprint to Fire Speed, the Vulture Claw Breacher will increase your Hip Walking Speed. To counter the relatively low damage of the weapon when compared to other less versatile shotguns, the SA Draven-20 Long Barrel will offer a steady increase in damage at almost no drawback.

If you plan on using an Aetherium Crystal and Pack-a-Punch the weapon from the get-go, I highly recommend equipping the 10-Round Mag over the Sa Draven-20 Long Barrel. The attachment will increase your reload speed and offer an overall increase in handling and mobility through a massive boost in Aim Down Sight, Sprint to Fire, and Aim Walking Speed, all while also boosting your Reload Quickness.

