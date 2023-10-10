Best Smart Weapon Build in Cyberpunk 2077 (2.0)

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Even the most inconspicuous weapons in Cyberpunk 2077 aren’t as normal as one might think. Thanks to Night City’s incredible technology, players can enjoy a wide variety of firearms with homing bullets. These “Smart” weapons can turn most encounters into a breeze, but they require a lot of investment to unleash their full potential. Anyone having trouble with precision aiming should figure out the best Smart weapon build possible in Cyberpunk 2077.

Best Perks for a Smart Weapon Build in Cyberpunk 2077

As the name implies, Smart weapons benefit greatly from the Intelligence tree. It’s wise to gain all perks related to Smart weapons from this tree, such as No Escape and Targeting Prism. It should also be noted that Smart Synergy — the top-of-the-tree perk for Smart weapons — requires Overclock to be unlocked first. Because of these requirements, you’ll probably want to get other useful Netrunner perks, allowing you to stay at the top of your game no matter what.

The other perks you decide to get will depend on your playstyle. The Cool tree will let you play around with Smart pistols & sniper rifles, the Reflexes tree will help out with Smart assault rifles & SMGs, and the Body tree will give some nice bonuses to Smart shotguns. The latter trees might be quite a bit more helpful, though, as the features of Smart weapons already help those weapons overcome their downsides.

Best Smart Weapons to Get in Cyberpunk 2077

Assault Rifles, SMGs, and Shotguns are some of the least accurate weapons you can use in ranged battles. Getting a Smart variant of these weapons will eliminate this downside entirely, making them especially attractive for this type of build. The G-58 Dian SMG and L-69 Zhuo shotgun are, as a result, some of the best options you can get for Smart weapons. You can find these at a variety of weapon vendors all throughout Night City, especially the one in the Downtown area.

Best Cyberware for Smart Weapons

All Smart weapons will require special Cyberware to allow their special targeting features to activate. As such, the Smart Link is the first piece of Cyberware you should grab. It’s arguably the only piece you’ll need, too, unless you decide you want to squeeze out as much damage as you can from Smart weapons. In this case, any Cyberware that increases the chance of critical hits will be particularly helpful, with the Visual Cortex Support being a great choice for anyone with Smart weapons.

- This article was updated on October 10th, 2023