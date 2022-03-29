Best Spellshot Build in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Skills, Attributes, and More

The Spellshot is an interesting class in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. They are heavily focused on conjuring spells and using them heavily in battle. As many know, spells are the equivalent of grenades in this game, compared to past Borderlands games. The only difference is that they aren’t just some explosive afterthought. They regenerate and have more lethality and utility compared to nades. Here, we’ll go over how to maximize the Spellshot class in Wonderlands and give possibly the best build.

Best Spellshot Build in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

This build will utilize multiclassing with the Spore Warden class. It’ll be more catered to players who like to mix gunplay with spellcasting. Here are the skills to spec into.

Spellshot

Spell Sniper (5)

Magic Bullets (3)

Prestidigitation (1)

Font of Mana (5)

Mage Armor (1)

Imbued Weapon (5)

High Thread Count (1)

War Caster (5)

Double Knot (3)

One Slot, One Kill (1)

Sever the Thread (1)

Spore Warden

Eagle Eye (5)

Bullseye (5)

Quiver of Holding (3)

To really get the most out of this build, you’ll want to use the Spellshot’s Ambi-hextrous ability. This gets rid of action skills, but gives you an extra spell slot.

To quickly break down how this build works, you’re essentially buffing gun, spell, and critical damage all across the board. In doing so, thanks to the War Caster kill skill and Quiver of Holding skill, your guns can fire almost endlessly without ever needing to reload.

When your weapon is continuously firing into enemies, they have a higher chance of landing critical hits. Those crits can proc the Sever the Thread skill which instantly resets spell cooldowns.

For this setup, you want to use guns with large magazines, so use automatic SMGs, assault rifles, and pistols. As you’re firing away, you can spam your spells, turning the battlefield into a light show, melting everything in your path.

When heading into the Endgame, look out for any Enchantments on weapons that have “On Spell Cast” as you can often trigger those with the fast cooldowns. They’ll essentially be permanent buffs which only add more DPS to this build.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is out now for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S/X, and PC via Epic Games.