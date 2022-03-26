Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is a new spinoff game from the Borderlands series with the little but powerful Tiny Tina taking center stage as the role of “Bunker Master” in a Dungeons and Dragons type of singleplayer or multiplayer campaign. Getting those enchantments you want on your weapons is a challenge. However, here is the guide on how to reroll enchantments on weapons and gear in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

How to Reroll Enchantments on Weapons and Gear in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

After the credits have rolled and you are left with the weapons you played with throughout your journey in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, you will be met with new endgame content in the Brighthoof Castle.

Going here will allow you to access the Chaos Chamber. The Chaos Chamber is a dungeon that is randomized with different areas to explore, enemies to defeat, and bosses to beat. There is a lot of good loot here, but one of the best items you will be rewarded with after completing the Chaos Chamber is the Moon Orb. These Moon Orbs are used to reroll your enchantments in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Rerolling enchantments in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is a relatively simple process. After you have gotten your Moon Orbs, head back to Brighthoof Castle after beating the game, then interact with the small workshop station next to the blacksmith. Once you have the menu open, choose whatever weapon or piece of gear you want to reroll, then confirm that selection to spend your new Moon Orbs. You can also increase your ammo capacity in the Brighthoof Castle.

Rerolling your enchantments on your weapons and gear in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands gets more and more expensive each time you do it. So be sure you get an enchantment you are happy with on your gear because there will be limit on how many times you can afford a reroll on your weapon.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is currently available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Ones, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.