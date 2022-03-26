Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands gives its players the ability to make use of a large number of spells, but the main focus of the game lies, in true Borderlands fashion, in its wide array of guns and crossbows. But did you know that you can actually increase the amount of ammo you can carry during your travels in the game? With that said, here’s how to increase your ammo capacity in the highly praised Borderlands spin-off, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

How to Increase Ammo Capacity in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

You can increase the amount of ammo you can carry in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands by going to the Blacksmith’s Forge located in Brighthoof and then interacting with its mechanical forge. The forge will be located in the northwest portion of the area. You will be able to unlock the Blacksmith’s Forge, as well as the ability to upgrade your gear, by taking part in the game’s ”A Hard Day’s Knight” main quest.

Once you interact with the forge, you will be given the choice to increase your ammo capacity in exchange for a set amount of Gold. With that said, to increase the amount of ammo you can carry you just need to select your desired ammo type among the list and then confirm. It’s important to point out that the price of each enhancement will increase after each upgrade, so keep that in mind.

To recap, here’s how to increase your ammo capacity in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands:

Head to the town of Brighthoof.

Go to the Blacksmith’s Forge.

Interact with the mechanical forge.

Select your desired ammo type.

Confirm the upgrade to increase the amount of ammo you can carry.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is currently available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Ones, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. You can check out our review of the new and highly praised Borderlands spin-off here.

- This article was updated on March 26th, 2022