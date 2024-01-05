Best Spinosaurus Spawn Locations in ARK Survival Ascended

Image: Studio Wildcard

The Spinosaurus (also known as Spino) can be seen as the ideal pick for those looking for a mount capable of both covering large distances considerably fast and holding its own against some of the most dangerous beasts in ARK Survival Ascended.

But as you might have guessed, they are by no means easy to find. Here are the best Spinosaurus spawn spots in ARK Survival Ascended, as well as how to easily tame one after spotting it.

Best Spino Spawn Locations in ARK Survival Ascended

Although the Spinosaurus can be found on pretty much all waterbodies or shores across The Island map, they seem to more commonly spawn on a large riverbank on Southern Jungle, located in the lower left portion of the map. If you don’t find any on the riverbank, I recommend that you head to the shores north of Redwood Forests.

You can check out the exact location of both areas in the map below.

When visiting both areas and taking into account how the Spinos are among the game’s rarest catches, make sure to use flying mounts like the Quetzal to properly scout and lead them to advantageous spots. Doing so will lower the risk of them dying, killing you, or escaping during the taming process.

How to Tame a Spinosaurus in ARK Survival Ascended

After spotting a Spino, you will be able to catch it quickly by shooting the dinosaur with narcotic projectiles until it goes down. Once that happens, just get close to them, add a large amount of meat to their inventories, and then keep them down until the taming process is completed.

As usual for ARK games, although the taming process can be long, you can shorten it by 30% by using a Sanguine Elixir.

Best Foods to Tame a Spino

When taming a Spino, I recommend that you use either Raw Prime Fish Meat for the quickest taming time or Exceptional Kibble for the highest success rate. You can get Raw Prime Fish Meat from rare fishes, as well as Exceptional Kibble by cooking 1 Giant Bee Honey, 1 Lazarus Chowder, 1 Special Egg, and 10x Mejo Berries.

- This article was updated on January 4th, 2024