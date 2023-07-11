Best Sundelion Farming Locations in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you trying to farm Sundelions in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom? This rare plant is an incredible cooking ingredient that can help players deal with deadly Gloom — increasing their resistance. Whether you need Sundelion for Gloom in the Depths or elsewhere, we have the perfect farming spots for the rare plant. Here are the best farming spots for Sundelion in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Best Farming Spots for Sundelions in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Sundelions are described in-game as “A wild plant that grows in the sun at high altitudes,” meaning players must head for the sky islands of Hyrule. While players will have luck finding Sundelions on the majority of the sky archipelagos — there are a few that have a higher number of Sundelions. Let’s go over the best sky locations to find Sundelions in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Sundelion Farming Location #1 – Sokkala Sky Archipelago

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

First, Sokkala Sky Archipelago is one of the best spots to farm for Sundelions. The last time I visited here, I was lucky enough to find around 6 Sundelions — more than enough to cook high gloom resistance recipes.

The fastest way to get here is to fast-travel to the Natak Shrine on the Sokkala Sky Archipelago. If you have yet to unlock the shrine, use the Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower in the Akkala Highlands and paraglide south to the location shown in the image.

Sundelion Farming Location #2 – North Necluda Sky Archipelago

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The next best spot to farm Sundelions is North Necluda Sky Archipelago. Players will be pleased to find around 5 Sundelions scattered across the platform at this location. The fastest way to reach this Archipelago is by fast-traveling to the Josiu Shrine on the platform’s western side. If you have yet to unlock this shrine, use the Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower and fly east.

Sundelion Farming Location #3 – South Elden Sky Archipelago

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Lastly, South Eldin Sky Archipelago is one of the best sky islands holding a handful of Sundelions. Being easily accessible by activating the Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower — players will find more than enough Sundelions for their cooking needs. It’s even better that they are all close together, making it easy to grab quickly and head out. The last time I went farming here, I got 7 Sundelions!

Best Sundelion Cooking Recipes in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Now that you know where to find many Sundelions, you can cook as many Gloom resistance meals as you would like. The Sundelion plant is straightforward to cook since combining it with any fresh ingredients will result in a Gloom resistance effect. Here are some standout recipes that include Sundelions.

Cheesy Omelette – 1x Sundelion, 1x Haleno Cheese, 1x Bird Egg, 1x Rock Salt.

Cream of Mushroom Soup – 1x Sundelion, 1x Any Mushroom, 1x Sock Salt, 1x Fresh Milk

Creamy Meat Soup – 1x Sundelion, 1x Any Meat, 1x Rock Salt, 1x Fresh Milk

Keep in mind that you can increase the duration of the Gloom resistance effect by adding more than one Sundelion into the recipe.

- This article was updated on July 11th, 2023