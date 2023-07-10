Best Zonai Charge Farming Locations in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you wondering where to farm Zonai Charges in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom? Building is crucial in the game, so it’s essential to increase Links Energy Cell as much as possible — which will allow the player to activate Zonai Devices for extended periods. This can be frustrating if you are unsure where to find large amounts of Zonai Charges. This guide will cover how to farm Zonai Charges in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Top Farming Locations for Zonai Charges in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Two methods are considered the best regarding farming Zonai Charges in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The first is by defeating Flux Construct bosses, while the second method is purchasing them at Forge Constructs. Let’s cover the former first and read further for the latter in greater detail.

Zonai Charge Farming Location #1 – Flux Constructs

Flux Constructs are bosses typically found across the Sky Islands of Hyrule. The boss fights consist of aiming for a particular area on the boss while removing its cubes from its body using Links Ultrahand ability. It can seem daunting at first, but once you get the hang of it — the Flux Constructs boss fights are cakewalks. When defeated, Flux Constructs drop upwards of 40 Zonai Charges. Below are all Flux Construct locations in the Sky Islands marked by a sword logo.

Zonai Charge Farming Location #2 – Forge Constructs

The next method of farming Zonai Charges is purchasing them from Forge Constructs in The Depths. In exchange for Zonaite — a currency found in The Depths — you can quickly get a good amount of Zonai Charges. While you could go to any Forge Construct that you prefer, I recommend the Great Abandoned Central Mine considering there’s an easy fast-travel point you can access early.

Farming Forge Constructs is easy, and I explain it in full in my restocking Forge Constructs guide — but I’ll give you an overview of how to do it here. Restocking Forge Constructs so you can purchase tons of Zonai Charges boils down to fast-traveling to any location away from the Forge Construct and resting for two days.

You can quickly rest by starting a bonfire with wood and Flint and then strike your sword on the Flint. Interact with the bonfire, rest for a day, and repeat the same steps. You can also rest at a Stable for two days if you feel like that is quicker.

Once you have rested for two days, the Forge Construct inventory will be restocked, and you can purchase more Zonai Charges. This is hands down the fastest way to get large amounts of Zonai Charges rapidly; make sure you know how to farm Zonaite in The Depths to make all the required purchases.

