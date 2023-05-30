How to Farm Zonaite and Large Zonaite Fast in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Zonaite is a valuable ore that players can trade for essential items in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom — such as Zonai Charges and Crystallized Charges. While trying to collect this ore can be a hassle, there are ways to make the process quicker and less time-consuming. Large Zonaite is especially helpful as it provides more trade value than the standard version of the ore. This guide will cover how to farm Zonaite and Large Zonaite in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to Farm Zonaite and Large Zonaite in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

There are a few ways to farm Zonaite and Large Zonaite in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The first thing players need to know about this material is that it is usually found in The Depths region of the game — so disregard looking for it on the ground level of Hyrule.

Zonaite Farming Method #1 – Defeat Enemies in the Depths

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The easiest way to farm Zonaite, especially in the early game when you don’t have much of The Depths map revealed — is to fight as many enemies as possible in The Depths. From my experience, every enemy I have fought here has dropped Zonaite, giving me an endless source of the material. Enemies have small camps throughout The Depths where you can raid and defeat them all for a hefty amount of Zonaite.

As for Large Zonaite, players can expect more challenging enemies to drop this material — specifically, bosses. Stalnox, Frox, and Hinox’s in the Depths are the most common bosses you will come across, and defeating them will provide a nice reward in Large Zonaite. Some of these bosses can be tough, though, so I recommend learning how to farm arrows to prepare for the battle.

Zonaite Farming Method #2 – Explore Abandoned Mines and Canyon Mines

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

As you explore The Depths, you will start encountering Abandoned Mines scattered throughout the map. Near all of these Abandoned Mines are Canyon Mines (smaller versions of the Abandoned Mine) — which offer a load amount of mineral deposits that always provide Zonaite for the player.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Sometimes, you will reach rocks up against a mountainside at these Canyon Mines. Players can destroy these rock walls with a bomb flower or Sage of Fire ability. On the other side of these rock walls is a large amount of Zonaite, making the reward well worth the effort.

Tips for Exploring the Depths for Zonaite

To make your life easier in your adventure of finding Zonaite and Large Zonaite, you will want to bring Brightbloom Seeds before heading into The Depths. The Depths are incredibly dark and impossible to see without the help of some light source. Brightbloom Seeds will light your surroundings, making locating enemy camps, mines, and mineral deposits easier for collecting Zonaite.

Also, keep an eye out for hard-to-reach places as there have been times when I had found a treasure chest pretty well hidden, which had Large Zonaite inside for my trading needs.

- This article was updated on May 30th, 2023